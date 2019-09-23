Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Deals, discounts on Realme C2, Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro

Phones like Realme C2, Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro , among others are on offer during the sale.

Realme, as part of the most of Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, has announced exciting deals, offers and discounts worth Rs 300 crores. The sale, which starts on the midnight of September 30th on both Flipkart.com and realme.com will offer discounts worth Rs 1,000 on phones like Realme C2, Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro.

Moreover, during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, one could get Rs 1,000 off on all prepaid booking for Realme 5 Pro. Additionally, there is also an instant 10 per cent discount to those who hold Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards or ICICI Bank Credit Cards on all Realme products during the sale.

Buyers can also get extra Rs 500 on the exchange of their old phones on Cashify. Besides additional warranty of a year on all Realme devices being sold during the Flipkart sale, the buyers can benefit from no-cost EMIs, up to Rs 500 cashback on ICICI Bank cards cashback up to Rs 2,000 on Paytm payment getaway UPI and 10 per cent supercash on MobiKwik upto Rs 1,500. Users looking to buy a Realme product can also avail an instant 10 per cent discount on Amazon if they hold an SBI Debit or Credit Card.

These are the offers during the sale –

Realme C2: Those who are looking to buy Realme C2 (2GB+32GB), which originally retails at Rs 7,999 can now get the smartphone at Rs 5,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day. The Realme C2 (3GB +32GB) is available at Rs 6,999.

Realme 5: The Realme 5 (3GB + 32GB) is available at Rs 8,999 whereas the Realme 5 (4GB + 64GB) can be purchased at Rs 9,999.

Realme 3 Pro: During the Flipkart sale starting from September 30th, the Realme 3 Pro is available at Rs 11,999.

Realme 2 Pro: The smartphone is being offered at Rs 8,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.

Realme 3: One can buy the Realme 3 at Rs 8,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.

Realme U1: The Realme U1 is being offered at Rs 7,999 only on Realme’s official store.