Flipkart begins Realme 2020 sale! Check price, offers and other details

On the occasion of New Year 2020, the Flipkart is offering discounts on buying Realme smartphones in India. The four-day sale kicked off on January 02, 2020, and will continue till January 05, 2020. Customers who are willing to purchase a smartphone during this latest sale can enjoy benefits such as no-cost EMI options.

As per the post on the e-commerce website Flipkart, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is offering huge discounts on buying Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme c2, Realme 3, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5s, and Realme 2 Pro.

To customers willing to purchase Realme 5 Pro (64 GB), need to pay Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999. For Realme 5 Pro (128 GB), the customer needs to pay Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 17,999.

If you are planning to buy a new Realme 3i (32 GB) pay just Rs 6,999 instead of Rs 8,999. However, for Realme 3i (64 GB), the customer needs to pay Rs 7,999 (originally priced at Rs 10,999).

The e-commerce portal is offering a discount of 25 per cent on buying Realme c2 (32 GB) at Rs 5,999, instead of Rs 7,999.

The e-commerce giant Flipkart is selling Realme 3 (32 GB) at Rs 7,499, (originally priced at Rs 10,999) and Realme 3 (64 GB) at Rs 8,999, (originally priced at Rs 12,999).

Flipkart is offering the best deal on buying Realme X2 (64 GB) at Rs 16,999, (5 per cent discount) and Realme X2 (128 GB) at Rs 18,999.

Flipkart is giving offer on 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB smartphone variants of Realme X2 Pro at Rs 27,999, Rs 29,999, and Rs 33,999 respectively. The flagship Realme 5 (3GB RAM and 32 GB ROM) is available on 18 per cent discount at Rs 8,999.

The customers can save up to Rs 2,000, on buying Realme XT (64 GB) and Realme XT (128 GB) at Rs 14,999 (originally priced at Rs 16,999) and Rs 17,999 (originally priced at Rs 19,999).

Apart from Realme smartphones, the e-commerce giant is also offering discounts on various products.