Flipkart Apple Days Sale: Huge discounts on iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and many more; Check details

Flipkart Apple Days Sale offer: The sale on the Flipkart website has begun from January 8 and will go on till January 11, 2020.

Flipkart Apple Days Sale offer: Flipkart has announced the Flipkart Apple Days Sale which will see heavy discounts on iPhones. The sale on the Flipkart website has begun from January 8 and will go on till January 11, 2020. During the sale, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 will be available at discounted prices. According to the website, iPhone 6s 32GB will be available at a discounted price of Rs 23,999. The iPhone 7 32GB model will be available on the Flipkart website for Rs 24,999. Other than this, the iPhone 8 64GB will also be available for a discounted price of Rs 34,999.

iPhone XS 64GB will be available for a discounted price of Rs 62,999 during the Flipkart Apple Days Sale. iPhone XR 64GB is priced at Rs 49,999 customers can avail a discount of an additional 5 per cent by using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. iPhone XR is the still the best selling iPhone in the world and customers looking to buy the phone should make the most of this opportunity during the Flipkart Apple Days Sale.

Customers who are interested in buying an iPhone during the Flipkart Apple Days Sale offer should also know that they can exchange their old phones for a price of Rs 11,850. This offer is also available on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XR as well. HDFC Debit Card and Credit Card users can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on prepaid transactions to buy iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. A similar offer is also available on the iPhone 11 where HDFC Debit Card and Credit Cardholders will be able to get an instant discount of Rs 6,000.

Customers interested in buying the phone on EMI can visit the website and check offers regarding the same. During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, the iPhone XR was the hottest selling phone as the price of iPhone XR had dropped to as low as Rs 39,999.