Flipkart and Amazon Sales 2019: Best offers, deals available on smartphones

Flipkart and Amazon month-end sales: Here are the best offers and deals on mobile phones available

Flipkart and Amazon are offering bundled offers and discounts on many smartphones in the last week of August 2019. Amazon has its Fab Phones Fest sale going on while on Flipkart, the the Month-End Mobiles Fest sale is on.

While Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale will continue till midnight, August 30, Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest will end on the midnight of August 31. So, if you manage to find a phone of your choice, you will have a new smartphones in your hands by the end of this week.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The price of Nokia 6.1 Plus received an official price cut in India recently and it is currently selling at Rs 18,499. It is available on Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest sale for Rs 10,999.

The Nokia 6.1’s 6GB RAM, 64GB storage model also offers an instant discount of up to Rs 9,500 if a user exchanges their old smartphone. Nokia 6.1 Plus is equipped with a 5.8-inch display with a notch that comes with a 16-megapixel front camera. Moreover, it has two rear cameras (16-megapixel and 5-megapixel) that help in taking great pictures too.

Honor Play

Honor Play, which is originally priced at Rs 21,999, is now available at Rs 11,999 onwards on Amazon. Buyers are being offered an instant discount of up to Rs 9,500 on exchanging old smartphones which should be in working condition.

In terms of tech specs, Honor Play features a 6.3-inch display and is supported by the Kirin 970 SoC, with 4GB of RAM.

Honor 10 Lite

Originally at Rs. 14,999, the Honor 10 Lite smartphone is being retailed at Rs. 8,999 with a bundled exchange offer that can help knock off another Rs. 7,450 (maximum) from the listed price during the Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest sale.

Honor 10 Lite features a dual rear camera setup and is paired with a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, Honor 10 Lite runs on Android 9 Pie with a custom skin.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is available on Amazon at a price of Rs 13,990. It is to be noted that the phone is originally at Rs 16,490. Samsung Galaxy M30 is equipped with features such as triple rear camera setup along with a waterdrop-shaped display notch. The M30 phone runs on Samsung’s Exynos 7904 SoC, and comes with 4GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The Samsung Galaxy M20 is being retailed at a slashed price of Rs. 9,990 during Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest sale. The smartphone which was originally priced at Rs 11,290 also comes with an exchange offer worth up to Rs. 7,450.

Powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC, Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and has 3GB of RAM.

Vivo Z1 Pro

For Vivo Z1 Pro, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 1,000. This has ensured a price cut, slashing the price of the smartphone to Rs 13,990. If you avail the exchange offer by Flipkart, you can get the brand new phone with another instant discount worth up to Rs 13,500. However, this will still depend on your old smartphone.

Redmi Y3

The 3GB, 32GB variant of Xiaomi’s Redmi Y3 can be bought with a price of Rs 8,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. The phone which had a price tag of Rs 11,999 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and 4,000mAh battery along with 3GB of RAM.

Redmi 6 (3GB, 64GB)

During Amazon the Fab Phones Fest sale, Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 has also received at price cut of and can be purchased for Rs. 6,999. Amazon is providing exchange offer, no-cost EMI option, along with a 5 percent instant discount on those who hold HDFC Bank credit cards. Additionally, Visa Signature and Visa Infinite cardholders can also get a 10 percent extra cashback.

Google Pixel 3a

Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 if you buy Google Pixel 3a online during its Month-End Mobiles Fest sale. The price has been slashed down to Rs. 35,999. What makes it even more appealing is the exchange offer can worth up to Rs. 17,900.

LG W30

The LG W30 has been made available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 sweetening the deal by Rs. 1,000 for its 3GB RAM, 32GB storage model.

The LG W30 comes is equipped with triple rear camera setup and is powered by Android 9 Pie. The phone is supported by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC and comes with 3GB of RAM.