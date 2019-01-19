Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day Sales 2019: Deals, dates, and everything you need to know

Flipkart and Amazon will kick off their first major sales of the year from Sunday, January 20

Flipkart and Amazon are set to kick off their upcoming sales to ring in the Republic Day. Flipkart has announced Republic Day Sale while Amazon has announced its Great Indian Sale. Both the online retail markets have now revealed the offers on many products which they will give to its customers during the sale. Here’s all you need to know about them.

Dates

Flipkart’s Republic Day sale will start on January 20, 2019. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale from 8 pm on January 19. The sale will run till January 22. For Amazon, the Great Indian Sale will kick off on January 20 and Amazon Prime customers can access the sale from January 19 at 12 pm. The sale will run till January 23.

Top offers till now

Flipkart has announced many great offers under the sale at present especially in electronics. Smartphones will see a discount range of up to Rs. 2000. Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available from Rs. 12,999. Realme 2 Pro will be available at the price of Rs 12, 990. Similarly, Realme C1 and Realme 2 will be sold at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 9499 respectively. Flipkart is also offering complete mobile protection plans and buyback value guarantee starting from Rs. 70 to mark the 70th Republic Day.

Amazon has also announced many offers on smartphones. OnePlus 6T will be available for 37,999 and Redmi 6 Pro at 9,999. Honor 8X will give an extra discount of Rs. 2000 on the exchange. Many offers will also be available at Sennheiser HD 4.50 BT NC headphones, Sony SRS-XB30/LC-IN5 Bluetooth speakers, HP Core i3 thin and light laptop, and others.

Bonus offers

For Amazon sale, users of HDFC credit cards and debit cards will get an extra 10 per cent instant discount. While Flipkart will be giving away 10 per cent instant discount to SBI credit card users. Both the online marketplaces will offer exchange offers with no-cost EMI payment options.