Five reasons to love the new Chromecast

Published: November 8, 2018 12:14 AM

Google launched the first Chromecast in 2013 with the aim to make it easy to get your favourite content right from your phone to your TV.

Google launched the first Chromecast in 2013 with the aim to make it easy to get your favourite content right from your phone to your TV. With hundreds of compatible apps to cast from, people are tapping the Cast button more than ever. And since then, Chromecast, the Made by Google family of products, has continued to grow, bringing the best of hardware, software, and AI together. Here are top five reasons you’ll love the new Chromecast.

Fits right in: With a new design, Chromecast blends in with your decor and the rest of the Made by Google family.

Stream hands-free: Chromecast and Google Home work seamlessly together. Just say what you want to watch from compatible services, like YouTube or Netflix, and control your TV just by asking. Try, “Hey Google, play Lost in Space from Netflix.” (You’ll need a Netflix subscription to get started.)

Picture perfect at 60fps: The new Chromecast supports streaming in 1080p at 60 frames per second, giving you a more lifelike image. So when you’re watching the match, it will feel even more like you’re there.

More than a screen, it’s a canvas: With Ambient Mode, you can personalise your TV with a constantly updating stream of the best and latest photos taken by you, your friends and your family from Google Photos. With new Live Albums from Google Photos, you can enjoy photos of people and pets you care about and skip blurry photos and duplicates – all without lifting a finger. New photos will show up automatically on your TV—no uploading hassles.

And it has an MRP of just Rs 3,499: So it’s the perfect gift this holiday season for the streamer in your life.

The new Chromecast is available in Charcoal exclusively from Flipkart, and comes with a one-year Sony LIV Premium subscription along with a six-month Gaana Plus subscription. So, go ahead. Stream on!

