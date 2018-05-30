Five phones in India that come with the ‘beautiful’ (or rather ugly?) notch

The notch essentially is a carving of the display

iPhone X, which was launched last year, introduced a new design language for the future smartphones. The infamous notch debuted with the iPhone X. While some saw it as a bone of contention on an otherwise impressive full-screen bezel-less display of iPhone X, some hesitatingly accepted it with the influx of Android phones with the same design. Today, there are more than five Android handsets that have been ‘inspired’ by the iPhone X to include a notch on the top of the display.

The notch essentially is a carving of the display – done on top to vacate the area for the standard set of sensor, camera, and earpiece modules on the front of the phone. There have been a few mobile phone makers that found some nifty workaround to get rid of the ugly notch, for example Xiaomi gave a full-screen display on Mi MIX, Mi Mix 2, and Mi MIX 2S without having to worry about the distasteful look of the phone with the inclusion of the notch on the top, because it fixated the sensors, camera, and earpiece differently and at different places of the display.

Anyway, no matter how much you cry how repugnant the notch looks, Android phone makers are defying your disliking. And if you are one of the admirers of the notch, then it’s a win-win situation for both the parties. In India, there are many smartphones, recently launched, that offer the notched display design. We take a look at all the smartphones that come with a notch in India: