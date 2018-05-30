Five phones in India that come with the ‘beautiful’ (or rather ugly?) notch

iPhone X, which was launched last year, introduced a new design language for the future smartphones. The infamous notch debuted with the iPhone X. While some saw it as a bone of contention on an otherwise impressive full-screen bezel-less display of iPhone X, some hesitatingly accepted it with the influx of Android phones with the same design. Today, there are more than five Android handsets that have been ‘inspired’ by the iPhone X to include a notch on the top of the display.
The notch essentially is a carving of the display – done on top to vacate the area for the standard set of sensor, camera, and earpiece modules on the front of the phone. There have been a few mobile phone makers that found some nifty workaround to get rid of the ugly notch, for example Xiaomi gave a full-screen display on Mi MIX, Mi Mix 2, and Mi MIX 2S without having to worry about the distasteful look of the phone with the inclusion of the notch on the top, because it fixated the sensors, camera, and earpiece differently and at different places of the display.
Anyway, no matter how much you cry how repugnant the notch looks, Android phone makers are defying your disliking. And if you are one of the admirers of the notch, then it’s a win-win situation for both the parties. In India, there are many smartphones, recently launched, that offer the notched display design. We take a look at all the smartphones that come with a notch in India:
- iPhone X – The iPhone X is the introducer to the notches on display. The handset has a wide notch on the top of the display that houses an array of sensors, front camera, and an earpiece speaker. The iPhone X was launched at Rs 89,000 for the base variant in India last year. However, after more than six months, the smartphone is available for as low as Rs 80,000 on various e-commerce websites.
- OnePlus 6 – The newest entrant to the league of phones with the notch is OnePlus 6. Launched earlier this month, the OnePlus 6 bears a relatively thinner notch on the display top with all the sensors, camera, and earpiece speaker intact. The OnePlus 6’s notch looks a little less ugly (to me, at least) than the one on iPhone X. The OnePlus 6 is priced at Rs 34,999 for the base variant and the price goes up till Rs 44,999 for the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition model. The smartphone is available on Amazon.in, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru.
- Vivo X21 – Another smartphone that proudly bears a notch at the top is Vivo X21, which was earlier launched as Vivo X21 UD in China. Apart from the notch on the top, the Vivo X21 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which makes it the first smartphone in the world to come with this technology. The Vivo X21 is available in India at a price of Rs 35,990 via Flipkart and Vivo online store.
- Oppo F7 – Much like Vivo X21, the Oppo F7 too bears the same notch design on the display with a narrow carving that houses the camera, sensors, and the earpiece speaker. The Oppo F7 is the second phone to the Oppo’s range of smartphones with the notched display. The first phone from Oppo to come with the notch is Oppo R15, which has not been launched in India.
- Vivo V9 – The Vivo V9 was launched just a day before the launch of Oppo F7. the Vivo V9 has a narrow notch on the top of the display and looks better than most of the notched display phones available today. There is a cheaper variant of Vivo V9 called the Vivo V9 Youth, targeted at the youth. Both the smartphones are now available via both online and offline channels.