Five Great Things to Gift Your Friends

It was best known for its smartphones. And now it is known for the best smart TV in tech town.

It is the season to be generous with gifting. And by gifting, we do not mean just grabbing something off the store rack. No, we mean finding something special for those who make a difference in our lives. They deserve the very best. So if you are thinking of getting something for your near and dear ones, here are five options that are simply superb:

OnePlus Q1 TV

It was best known for its smartphones. And now it is known for the best smart TV in tech town. Well, if that does not tell you how good the new OnePlus Q1 televisions are, nothing will. Incredibly slim and beautifully designed (there are hardly any bezels to block your view), the television comes with a brilliant 55 inch QLED display with a color gamut of 120 per cent. A special Gamma Color Magic processor ensures terrific, smooth and life-like action and Dolby Vision and Audio ensure that both sight and sound are top notch. Speaking of sound, one of the models even comes with its own sliding out sound bar that can raise the roof. This is a smart TV too, so you can run a number of applications. Controlling it is simple thanks to a very compact remote (just a few buttons and it charges off a USB Type C port too) and well, if you do not like the remote, you can even control it from your phone. How cool is that?

Amazon Kindle Oasis

There are some who insist that books are made of paper. And there are those who know that they are made of words. And if you have a friend who loves reading (and a lot of us do), then Amazon’s e-book reader is the perfect gift to give them. The large seven inch e-ink display is frontlit which means that you can read books even in the dark, with minimum pressure on your eyes. What’s more, the Kindle’s display has been designed to mimic paper so you will see sharp fonts on an almost paper like background. You can buy a book at any time, network permitting, from the millions on Amazon’s Kindle Store (no need to go to a book store) and well, there is space to store thousands of books on one Kindle. Think of it like carrying your book rack and a book store in your pocket! Top it off with battery life that runs into weeks and you have the perfect gift for book lovers.

Nintendo Switch

Mention the word gaming and some people start thinking of massive consoles that need to be plugged into televisions. Other people think of playing on smaller screens like their mobile phones. The perfect gaming gift in our book would be one that enables you to do both. Yes, we mean it. We are talking of Nintendo’s bestselling Switch console. You can use it as a handheld console with controllers attached to its sides (they can be removed too if you wish), and well, if you want larger screen action, just plug it into a television. So you can actually start your session of FIFA or Zelda on your TV, and then continue playing it on your commute in a bus or a Metro. It is a beautifully crafted touchscreen device as well, so will turn heads. The perfect game for anyone who loves gaming. It will make them fall in love with gaming even if they do not.

Bose Frames

Run of the mill shades are so 2018. And actually so are earphones that need to be plugged into your ears, cutting you off from the world. If you have a friend who loves music and also fancies a pair of very good sunglasses, just get them a Bose Frames. They look like high class sunglasses and well, they are that, but what they also are are a set of audio speakers that play music from the near your ear. You can listen to high quality audio even while being aware of the sounds around you, and can even make and take calls. Of course, this being a Bose, the sound is extremely high quality, and high enough to entertain you, even while being low enough not to distract those around you. It is what sunglasses – and earphones – are likely to become in the coming days. Give your friend a glimpse of the future with these. Or though these, for that matter!

Dyson Hot and Cool Air Purifier

We live in increasingly polluted times, where even breathing is becoming fraught with danger (and full of pollutants). Which is why this an air purifier should be on the gifting list of every sensible person. And perhaps one of the best of those around is Dyson’s extremely innovative Hot and Cool Air Purifier. Beautifully crafted, it is not only capable of catching and removing 99.95 per cent of all pollutants but also can heat or cool a room, with streams of air. It comes with its own remote control and also an app that provides you additional information on your phone. Think of it as something that not only cleans the air but thanks to its heating and cooling abilities, also makes a room much more pleasant to be in. Now, what could be a better gift?