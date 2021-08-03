Fitbit’s jewellery-style fitness band Luxe now available in India: Price, features and everything to know

Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Tata Cliq are offering the band online, apart from Fitbit’s own website.

Fitbit Luxe: The Fitbit Luxe band has become available in India on the Fitbit website, as well as major online and offline retailers. The band had been launched in the country back in April and is now available for sale as well. The unique aspect of the Fitbit Luxe is its jewellery-like design which makes it more akin to a fashion accessory than a fitness band. It is being offered in two variants – Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Luxe special edition – and the company has claimed that the band has a five-day battery life, and features like stress, sleep and heart rate monitoring.

Price and availability of Fitbit Luxe

While the regular Fitbit Luxe has been priced at Rs 10,999, the special edition of the fitness band will cost users Rs 17,999. The regular fitness band would be available to users in Black and Graphite Stainless Steel colour variant, Orchid and Platinum Stainless Steel variant and Lunar White and Soft Gold Stainless Steel colour variant. On the other hand, the special edition has a Soft Gold Stainless Steel colour option for the Parker Link bracelet that has been designed by jewellery brand gorjana. While the classic and woven brands can be purchased for Rs 2,499, the gorjana Parker Link bracelet would cost Rs 5,499.

Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Tata Cliq are offering the band online, apart from Fitbit’s own website. Meanwhile, offline retailers like Croma, Landmark, Helios, and Reliance Digital, among others, are also offering the band for sale.

Fitbit Luxe specifications and features

With a colour AMOLED touchscreen, the Fitbit Luxe has a button-less display, along with 20 sports modes. These modes are meant for games like Pilates, Tennis, Spinning, Golf, Hiking, Running and Biking among others, and it also offers a round-the-clock heart rate monitoring feature. Apart from that, it also constantly monitors steps, calories burned and distance, along with detailed sleep tracking and menstrual health tracking. Soon, the feature for SpO2 tracking would also be added to the band, the company has said.

Users’ breathing rate is also monitored by the fitness band, and so is the heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and skin temperature variation, so that any sudden change can alert users of possible fatigue, stress or cold.

The band has a water resistance of up to 50 metres, and also supports calling, texting and smartphone notifications, while also allowing users a Do Not Disturb mode, stopwatch and timer. In terms of compatibility, it can work with Android-based devices running on version 8.0 or higher, and with iOS devices running on 13.3 or higher.