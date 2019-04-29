Fitbit Versa Lite: This watch is smart, yet easy-to-use

By: |
Published: April 29, 2019 2:44:49 AM

The Versa Lite has a lightweight, swimproof design in new bold colour choices for the young at heart. It comes with interchangeable bands.

Versa, Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit, Marina Blue Classic, Fitbit Charge 3, smart band, technology newsFitbit Versa Lite Edition.

Fitbit has introduced a new member from its widely popular Versa family of devices. This is the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, priced at Rs 15,999. On receipt of a bold and colourful trial unit —both band and case are in Marina Blue Classic colour—my first reaction was to resurrect my year-old Fitbit Versa; I had discontinued using it (on a temporary basis) in favour of the relatively new Fitbit Charge 3 smart band. The objective was to compare the new Versa with the older variant and check out how it’s different.

At first look, it is very difficult to figure out any significant physical difference because both the devices have the same square aluminum frame. The Fitbit Versa Lite features a simple one button (three buttons in case of the older Versa). The single button has just three functions: turning the screen on, turning it off when on the clock, and going back on any other screen. Navigation is done by swiping and tapping the screen.

The Versa Lite has a lightweight, swimproof design in new bold colour choices for the young at heart. It comes with interchangeable bands. The numerous clock faces present are intended to match the Lite’s specific body colours. Once on the wrist, it has a nice fit and doesn’t feel bulky at all. The bottom edge has enough real estate to accommodate the company logo. Also, in terms of usage the single button feature provides the user better navigation capabilities. It is definitely much easy to use.

The Versa Lite is an everyday smartwatch with most of the core fitness and smart features. It’s also Fitbit’s most affordable smartwatch yet, for users who want an attractive, versatile, and easy-to-use device with core features, actionable insights and personal guidance to motivate them to improve their health. The Versa Lite includes automatic activity, PurePulse 24/7 heart rate and Sleep Stages tracking, 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, smartphone notifications, apps, 4+ day battery life and relative SpO2 sensor, a pretty innovative feature that has the potential to estimate changes in blood oxygen levels and help track new health indicators about health, such as sleep apnea.

Compared to Versa, the new version does not seem to have some of the sought-after features such as Wi-Fi, on-board music and on-screen workouts. My guess is that Wi-Fi is basically used for music transfers and since the Versa Lite does not support on-board music, the Wi-Fi functionality won’t find much use. However, once I synced the Versa Lite with my Android device, day-to-day functionality, notifications, everything worked in a splendid manner.

The Versa Lite’s battery life will easily last more than four days. Its automatic activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring and customisable exercise modes are pretty accurate too. Overall, a fantastic activity tracker and a must-have device to flaunt around.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Fitbit Versa Lite: This watch is smart, yet easy-to-use
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition