Fitbit to introduce Google Account login from 2023, will be necessary for all new devices: Check all details

Fitbit has announced to add support for login with a Google account on new devices in 2023. From next year, you will only be able to use your new Fitbit devices using your Google account. Fitbit has released a help page announcing that it will launch support for Google accounts in 2023.

Fitbit currently provides its products and services separately from Google. To use the Fitbit app, you must have a Fitbit account, not a Google account. Before using the Fitbit app or a Fitbit device, you are required to have a Fitbit account which can be created with information like name, email address, and a password as provided in the Fitbit Privacy Policy. The Google account is only to give you access to various Google services but it isn’t required to start your new device. This will change next year.

Starting from next year, at the time of signing up with new Fitbit devices, users will be required to sign in using a Google account. Once this comes, Fitbit users who wish to move from their Fitbit account to a Google account will have to transfer their user data from Fitbit to Google. Once done, they will be able to log into their Fitbit with their Google account, and no longer with the Fitbit account.

To streamline the set-up process and to better integrate its services with Google, Fitbit will end the support for Fitbit account login by early 2025.

“If you have a Fitbit account, after the launch of Google accounts on Fitbit, you’ll have the option to move Fitbit to your Google account or to continue to use your existing Fitbit devices and services with your Fitbit account for as long as it’s supported. Support of Fitbit accounts will continue until at least early 2025. After the support of Fitbit accounts ends, a Google account will be required to use Fitbit,” says the company. By having one unified account, users will be able to have a number of benefits such as a single login, improved security and privacy controls.

ALSO READ| iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on: A bitter pill for Android brands to swallow?