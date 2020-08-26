Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 fitness wearables launched in India; everything to know

The wearables will sense the activities and with its algorithms, they will offer meaningful data for users.

Fitbit has launched its new health-focused wearables- Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, and Fitbit Inspire 2 in India. The wearables have sensors that will be able to track the essential data needed by users to keep themselves physically and mentally healthy. According to the company, the coronavirus pandemic had made people realise the necessity of maintaining their health. The wearables will therefore sense their activities and with its algorithms, they will offer meaningful data for users.

The company stated that these Fitbit wearables will come at a starting price of Rs 10,999 (for Fitbit Inspire 2). The product Sense is priced at Rs 34,999 whereas the Fitbit Versa will cost the users Rs 26,499. It is to note that the products are available for pre-orders in the US, however, they will be launched globally by September-end. In India, the three newly launched models will be out in market in the last quarter of this year.

Fitbit’s Inspire 2 has a heart rate sensor, and an activity monitor that will be able to track over 20 goal-based exercises. This wearable has a battery life of up to 10 days and also offers a free one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium.

The company’s Versa 3 is more advanced and boasts of an in-built GPS, PurePulse 2.0, along with a built-in speaker that will help the users make phone calls while they are moving. Further, Versa 3 also has support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. With this wearable, users can also opt for Fitbit Pay to make payments. However, this feature is available in select countries. According to the company, the wearable uses a magnetic charger and its battery can last up to six days on a full charge.

Fitbit Sense is the most advanced wearable that the company has launched as it comes with an EDA sensor (used for stress management). The company claimed that the sensor has the ability to measure a user’s electrodermal activity responses (caused by sweat levels). Further, the sensor boasts of a large AMOLED display. Further, when the company introduces, the Sense will also feature a new Stress Management Score informing users about their bodies’ response to stress via their heart rate, and sleep patterns. It also has an ECG sensor and mechanism to check temperature.