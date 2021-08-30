Fitbit Sense: Get a better Sense of your overall health

Moving forward, Fitbit Sense adds a new skin temperature sensor to detect changes to your wellbeing that may potentially be a sign of a fever, illness or the start of a new menstrual phase.

Fitbit is breaking new ground with its wearables, helping you better understand and manage your stress and heart health. For evidence, take a look at Fitbit Sense priced at Rs 22,999, its most ambitious smartwatch till date. A health watch with an ECG app, it pulls your key health metrics together in a simple and digestible way to track things like skin temperature, heart rate variability and SpO2 so you can see how it’s all connected.

In the box, you’ll get the Sense watch with small band, charging cable and additional large band. To get started, download the Fitbit app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store, install the app and open it. Log into your Fitbit account, continue to follow the on-screen instructions, everything is a breeze here. Open the Fitbit app on your phone to view your activity, health metrics, and sleep data; log food and water; and more. I’ll recommend the use of included six month premium trial; it is your personalised resource in the Fitbit app that helps you stay active, sleep well, and manage stress.

Made of stainless steel, the Sense is small and light, making it comfortable to wear both day and night. Its AMOLED display is bright, colourful, and crisp, and easy to read even outdoors. The near edge-to-edge display is more responsive, with increased resolution. The screen has three different brightness settings, and you can either adjust the timeout or set it to always-on (which reduces the battery life to about two days). There’s a new haptic sensor on the left edge, to access the voice assistant, quick settings, or your favourite apps.

Fitbit Sense is the most ambitious when it comes to new health features like the EDA and skin temperature sensors. The EDA sensor measures electrodermal activity responses. Simply place your palm over the face of the device to detect small electrical changes in the sweat level of your skin. You can do a quick EDA Scan session on device to see your responses, or pair it with guided mindfulness sessions in the Fitbit app. At the end of your session, you will see an EDA response graph on-device and in the mobile app to gauge your progress over time. Its ECG app assesses your heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition that affects more than 33.5 million people globally. Simply hold your fingers on the corners of the stainless steel ring around the watch while being still for 30 seconds to receive a reading that can be downloaded to share with your doctor.

Moving forward, Fitbit Sense adds a new skin temperature sensor to detect changes to your wellbeing that may potentially be a sign of a fever, illness or the start of a new menstrual phase. Wearing your device when you’re asleep each night lets you regularly measure your skin temperature variation to see trends, versus looking at your temperature at a specific moment in time.

Fitbit Sense combines all of the key health, fitness and smart features found on Fitbit’s other smartwatches, including on-board GPS, 20+ on-device exercise modes, SmartTrack automatic activity tracking, Cardio Fitness Level and Score, and advanced sleep tools. You can stay connected with a range of smart features for added convenience, including a built-in speaker and microphone to take calls and reply to texts with voice commands, choice of Amazon Alexa or Google voice assistants, clock faces and more, while still maintaining an impressive 6+ days’ battery life.

In summary, Fitbit Sense is a great-looking watch that comes packed with even more advanced health, fitness and convenience features. A highly recommended gadget for all-round physical and mental health tracking.

KEY FEATURES

On-wrist stress tracking with EDA sensor

Heart health notification & ECG app

Sleep tracking & sleep score

Pace & distance with built-in GPS

Get call, text & app notifications

Estimated street price: Rs 22,999