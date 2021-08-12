Fitbit Luxe Wristband: Fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker

You can stay connected with the customisable call, text, and smartphone notifications, and set bedtime reminders or use do not disturb when it’s time to focus.

Meet Fitbit Luxe, a fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker designed to help you take a more holistic approach to your health. From stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking—you can keep track of all your health metrics in an effortlessly chic bracelet design.

Fitbit applied a modern take on traditional jewellery-making techniques using an innovative design process called metal injection molding to create Luxe’s stainless steel case, providing the warmth expected of handcrafted jewellery, all while delivering a level of precision needed to enable its advanced sensor technology. The result is one of Fitbit’s most fashionable and comfortable devices yet, designed for a diverse range of wrist sizes for 24/7 wear. With a light, slim form factor, Fitbit Luxe is easy to wear nightly to manage your sleep. Sleep Score helps you better understand your sleep quality, and bedtime reminders can help you establish a more consistent sleep routine.

You can get insights into your well-being in the Fitbit app with the Health Metrics dashboard, which tracks your breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), skin temperature variation, and coming soon, oxygen saturation (SpO2). Available with Luxe and all available heart-rate enabled devices, Fitbit’s Stress Management Score gives a daily assessment of your body’s ability to handle stress based on activity levels, sleep, and heart rate. A personalised standard for tracking activity beyond steps, Active Zone Minutes measures your time spent in each heart rate zone, to gauge when to push harder or scale back, and helps you reach the weekly recommended goal of 150 Active Zone Minutes.

In addition to all the health and fitness features, Luxe offers features like alarms, a stopwatch, and timers to help you manage your day, all with up to five days of battery life. You can stay connected with the customisable call, text, and smartphone notifications, and set bedtime reminders or use do not disturb when it’s time to focus.

Luxe retails for Rs 10,999 and is available in Lunar White/Soft Gold Stainless Steel, Black/Graphite Stainless Steel, and Orchid/Platinum Stainless Steel, at Fitbit.com/in and on other major e-tailers.

Estimated street price: Rs 10,999