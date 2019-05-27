Fitbit Inspire HR: This band is your ideal wrist-mate

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 1:49:00 AM

Once you are past the set up stage, it’s time to begin the action.

Overall, the Inspire HR is a worthy fitness tracker with a good feature set and decent price tag. (PC: IE)

Fitbit has a formidable reputation in the wearable market. Its fitness bands and smartwatches are durable, water and dust resistant and have a sturdy build, they can withstand moderate levels of rough usage and most important – they are fairly accurate, a key feature due to which they stand out in an otherwise densely populated wearable segment. We have been very much plugged into the Fitbit ecosystem, having reviewed Fitbit Versa, Versa Lite, Ionic, among other devices in recent times. It’s time to look at another Fitbit innovation – Inspire HR, a fitness tracker device with 24/7 heart rate monitor for everyday use. It retails for `8,999; we take a look at how it can inspire many among us to inculcate some healthy habits and lead an active life.

Set up is simple and straight forward. Download the Fitbit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Make sure you are testing with a compatible mobile device. Put Inspire HR on the charger and make sure it’s fully charged before starting to test. If this is your first time using a Fitbit, open the Fitbit app, create an account, and select Inspire HR from the list of devices. If you have already used a Fitbit, open the Fitbit app, tap the Account icon in the top right, select “Set up a Device,” and choose Inspire HR from the list. There are 10 clock faces to choose from with Inspire HR. To install your favourite, tap the Inspire HR icon in the Fitbit app, select “Clock Faces” to view options in “All Clocks,” and press the “Select” button.

Once you are past the set up stage, it’s time to begin the action. My recommendation is to use the on-device dashboard; you can easily navigate the personalised, on-device dashboard by swiping up from the clock face to scroll through daily activity stats and health metrics. A user can wear the Inspire HR to bed and automatically track the amount of time you spend in light, deep and REM sleep cycles, as well as time awake, each night in the Fitbit app. You can also see how long you slept directly on Inspire HR in the on-device dashboard (after you sync your device in the morning).

For the fairer sex, the Inspire HR gives the option to better understand their menstrual cycle. Female users can view their cycle phase directly on their wrist, and track symptoms, log moods, compare cycles and more in the Fitbit app. From the Fitbit app dashboard, tap or click the female health tracking tile and follow the set-up instructions. You’ll be asked a series of questions about your menstrual cycle (for example, date of last period, average period and cycle lengths). To receive alerts on your phone for when your period is predicted to start, turn on notifications from within the Fitbit app.

Moving forward, the Inspire HR has goal-based exercise modes. A user can choose from 15-plus exercise modes like bike, run, weights and yoga, and set an exercise goal for calories burned, distance or duration, and see real-time stats and progress, and get celebrations on-device when you hit your goal. You can see your real-time pace and distance on-screen during your outdoor runs, rides or hikes using Connected GPS from your phone.

Inspire HR uses the same advanced algorithms and enhanced 24/7 PurePulse heart rate technology as Charge 3, Versa and Ionic to deliver accurate readings during many popular exercise activities, plus a better measure of calorie burn to help you optimise workouts and resting heart rate to uncover health trends. If you notice your heart rate is elevated while you are resting, try the Relax guided breathing app which uses your heart rate variability to align your breath to your heart rate with haptic feedback to help you relax and bring your heart rate down.

Overall, the Inspire HR is a worthy fitness tracker with a good feature set and decent price tag.

Estimated street price: Rs 8,999

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Fitbit Inspire HR: This band is your ideal wrist-mate
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition