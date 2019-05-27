Fitbit Inspire HR: This band is your ideal wrist-mate

Fitbit has a formidable reputation in the wearable market. Its fitness bands and smartwatches are durable, water and dust resistant and have a sturdy build, they can withstand moderate levels of rough usage and most important \u2013 they are fairly accurate, a key feature due to which they stand out in an otherwise densely populated wearable segment. We have been very much plugged into the Fitbit ecosystem, having reviewed Fitbit Versa, Versa Lite, Ionic, among other devices in recent times. It\u2019s time to look at another Fitbit innovation \u2013 Inspire HR, a fitness tracker device with 24\/7 heart rate monitor for everyday use. It retails for `8,999; we take a look at how it can inspire many among us to inculcate some healthy habits and lead an active life. Set up is simple and straight forward. Download the Fitbit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Make sure you are testing with a compatible mobile device. Put Inspire HR on the charger and make sure it\u2019s fully charged before starting to test. If this is your first time using a Fitbit, open the Fitbit app, create an account, and select Inspire HR from the list of devices. If you have already used a Fitbit, open the Fitbit app, tap the Account icon in the top right, select \u201cSet up a Device,\u201d and choose Inspire HR from the list. There are 10 clock faces to choose from with Inspire HR. To install your favourite, tap the Inspire HR icon in the Fitbit app, select \u201cClock Faces\u201d to view options in \u201cAll Clocks,\u201d and press the \u201cSelect\u201d button. Once you are past the set up stage, it\u2019s time to begin the action. My recommendation is to use the on-device dashboard; you can easily navigate the personalised, on-device dashboard by swiping up from the clock face to scroll through daily activity stats and health metrics. A user can wear the Inspire HR to bed and automatically track the amount of time you spend in light, deep and REM sleep cycles, as well as time awake, each night in the Fitbit app. You can also see how long you slept directly on Inspire HR in the on-device dashboard (after you sync your device in the morning). For the fairer sex, the Inspire HR gives the option to better understand their menstrual cycle. Female users can view their cycle phase directly on their wrist, and track symptoms, log moods, compare cycles and more in the Fitbit app. From the Fitbit app dashboard, tap or click the female health tracking tile and follow the set-up instructions. You\u2019ll be asked a series of questions about your menstrual cycle (for example, date of last period, average period and cycle lengths). To receive alerts on your phone for when your period is predicted to start, turn on notifications from within the Fitbit app. Moving forward, the Inspire HR has goal-based exercise modes. A user can choose from 15-plus exercise modes like bike, run, weights and yoga, and set an exercise goal for calories burned, distance or duration, and see real-time stats and progress, and get celebrations on-device when you hit your goal. You can see your real-time pace and distance on-screen during your outdoor runs, rides or hikes using Connected GPS from your phone. Inspire HR uses the same advanced algorithms and enhanced 24\/7 PurePulse heart rate technology as Charge 3, Versa and Ionic to deliver accurate readings during many popular exercise activities, plus a better measure of calorie burn to help you optimise workouts and resting heart rate to uncover health trends. If you notice your heart rate is elevated while you are resting, try the Relax guided breathing app which uses your heart rate variability to align your breath to your heart rate with haptic feedback to help you relax and bring your heart rate down. Overall, the Inspire HR is a worthy fitness tracker with a good feature set and decent price tag. Estimated street price: Rs 8,999