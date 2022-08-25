Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2 wearable devices launched in India; price starts at Rs 8,999

Google-owned Fitbit has launched its new slate of fitness wearable devices for 2022 in India. The list includes the entry-level Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker and more premium Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches. None of the devices runs Wear OS hinting that they were probably in development before the Google acquisition.

Fitbit Inspire 3 price in India is set at Rs 8,999. Versa 4 will cost Rs 20,499. Fitbit Sense 2 will sell for Rs 24,999. Availability details aren’t out yet though globally the Inspire 3 will be available in September, while the Versa 4 and Sense 2 are coming later this fall.

The Versa 4 and Sense 2 bring subtle updates to design as well as core feature set over their predecessors. The biggest change, perhaps, is their new physical button that’s replacing the capacitive one seen on the previous models.

Versa 4 offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, in addition to Daily Readiness if you opt for Fitbit’s premium subscription. Sense 2 meanwhile gets you a Body Response sensor, a continuous EDA (cEDA) sensor for stress management, and heart health tools including ECG app and PPG.

The Inspire 3 entry-level tracker comes with a lighter and thinner chassis that’s now more colourful and vibrant than before. It can log activities, heart rate, calories, distance, sleep and stress with a battery life rated for up to 10 days naturally depending on usage. Using the tracker with always-on model, for instance, drops it down to around three days.

Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2 will come with six months of Fitbit Premium subscription at no extra charge. The service will allow users to get more deeper and personalised insights, analytics, and access to over 1,000 workouts and mindfulness sessions.

