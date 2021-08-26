Fitbit Charge 5 with ECG app, ‘readiness’ health metric unveiled: Here’s how much it will cost in India

The Fitbit Charge 5's colour options include Platinum/ Steel Blue, Soft Gold/Lunar White, and Graphite/Black

Fitbit has unveiled the new Charge 5, featuring a sleek new design and brighter display. The Charge 5 is 10 percent thinner than its predecessor, but will still offer up to seven days of charge.

Fitbit has introduced a new health metric — Daily Readiness Score — that can calculate workout “readiness” and suggests what the user should do on any given day on the basis of their sleep, heart rate, and activity. Depending on the score, the fitness band will suggest activities such as high-intensity workouts, light yoga, or rest. Fitbit Charge 5 also includes features such as an EDA sensor to track stress levels and an on-wrist ECG app.

The Fitbit Charge 5 houses a combination of glass, aluminium, and resin with a silicone band. The stainless-steel rails on the side act as sensors for the EDA and ECG app. The 1.04-inch AMOLED touchscreen display comes with peak brightness of 450 nits and an Always-On mode, but does not feature any buttons. Fitbit has claimed the display is two-times brighter than the Charge 4. Fitbit has said the band takes two hours to charge, powering the band for seven days.

The fitness tracker also features built-in GPS + GLONASS, 20 colourful watch faces, skin temperature sensor, SpO2 sensor, and optical heart rate monitor, apart from NFC. The Charge 5 is water resistant up to 50 metres and compatible with devices running Android 8.0 or higher or iOS 12.2 or higher.

The Fitbit Charge 5 comes with email relaying and call notifications capability and, for Android devices, features quick replies. It also has a Smart Wake alarm, a Do Not Disturb mode, and Fitbit Pay contactless payments (in some markets). The device connects to smartphones using Bluetooth and also supports Google Fast Pair.

As for the Daily Readiness Score, accessible only to Fitbit Premium users, analyses activity levels, three-day sleep cycle, and heart rate. Other features include real-time active zone minutes tracking, 20 goal-setting exercise modes, automatic exercise recognition, and sleep monitoring.

The ECG app, which will be made available soon, will provide a PDF report after each assessment that can be shared with doctors. The Fitbit Charge 5 will also send on-wrist notifications if the heart rate exceeds the preferred range. Other data it offers are on breathing rate, skin temperature, heart rate variability, menstrual cycle, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).

Fitbit has priced the Charge 5 at Rs 14,999 for the Indian market. The fitness band, which will come with a six-month free Fitbit Premium membership, will go on sale in India from fall. Fitbit Premium will grant users access to workout videos from Physique 57, Daily Burn, Aaptiv, Popsugar, and many others and over 300 mindfulness sessions from Croix, Deepak Chopra, and Breethe. Fitbit will also have 30 new content pieces after partnering with the Calm app.