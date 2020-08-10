Firework Creator challenge: Contracts worth Rs 5 crore on offer for content creators — check details

The Silicon Valley-based decentralised 30-second short-video platform, Firework launched this campaign to engage with India’s vast creative talent pool and build creator careers.

The Firework Creator challenge has gone live in India, with creator contracts worth Rs 5 crore and Rs 25 lakh in cash on offer. Christened the ‘Open Challenge’, the competition that will play out will see cyber chefs, fitness and travel junkies, fashionistas and entertainers put out 30-second short videos on the Firework network to participate and claim their dominance in an otherwise cluttered space.

The Silicon Valley-based decentralised 30-second short-video platform, Firework launched this campaign to engage with India’s vast creative talent pool and build creator careers. Firework is also launching occupationally-generated content creator’s category focusing on professionals like chefs, artists, small and medium business owners, filmmakers, etc.

The format of #OpenChallenge is such that it uses Firework’s ‘interactive story banner’ that converts a standard ad unit into a carousel of vertical videos, and a call-to-action banner allows brands to take the challenge to a wider audience, and is not restricted to any single app.

The CEO of Firework India, Sunil Nair, said, “These videos will be available on our network platforms across the country to optimise creator growth potential.”

Over the next few weeks, creators will submit their entries to showcase their hashtag videos in food, fitness/beauty, travel/auto, fashion-related short videos. The campaign will also have a Pride Challenge for the LGBTQ community. These videos will be then evaluated based on creativity and popularity by the Firework jury and 25 winners will be selected, five from each category. Winners will be announced on August 27, 2020.