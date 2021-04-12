  • MORE MARKET STATS

Firefox ending support for Amazon Fire TV, Echo Show devices on this date

April 12, 2021 6:20 PM

The company has said that post April 30th, Mozilla would no longer enable the functioning of Firefox on Amazon Fire TV and Echo show devices.

In a significant decision, Mozilla has said that Firefox will no longer be supported on Amazon Fire TV and other Echo show devices. The company has said that post April 30th, Mozilla would no longer enable the functioning of Firefox on Amazon Fire TV and Echo show devices.

The company further informed its users that they would no longer be able to install Firefox on Fire TV and receive various security updates. Mozilla had first introduced Firefox to Fire TV devices in the month of December in 2017. The decision had enabled the Fire TV owners to be able to enjoy YouTube streaming. At the same time, an ongoing feud was also getting worse between Google and Amazon.

In July 2019, Google in a crucial decision had been able to bring back the YouTube application to the Fire TV and reduced the incentives for consumers to use Firefox. The Mozilla-made browser had entered the field of the Echo-show devices in September 2018.

Along with the Mozilla-made browser’s entry, Amazon’s Silk had also made an entry into the field. Further at the same time, the scope for the Echo-show devices had increased due to the introduction of Echo Show 10 in September 2018. Since there is still no YouTube application available for Echo Show, the two browsers have jointly decided to offer another route to watch YouTube on the Amazon-made smart displays. At the time of announcing its decision to discontinue Firefox’s support for the Amazon Fire TV, Mozilla also suggested that users can rely on Silk to browse the web on Echo Show devices and Fire TV.

