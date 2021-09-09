Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Amazon adds a faster processor and Wi-Fi 6 support to its popular streaming stick

Fire TV Stick 4K Max India price is Rs 6,499.

Amazon is launching a new Fire TV Stick 4K model in India today with a faster processor and Wi-Fi 6 support. The new model, which is called the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is available for pre-order starting today on Amazon India website and Amazon kiosks in select malls. It will start shipping from October 7. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max India price is Rs 6,499. The standard Fire TV Stick 4K for context sells for Rs 5,999.

The big new update is the new MediaTek MT8696 system-on-chip which makes the Fire TV Stick 4K Max up to 40 percent faster than the Fire TV Stick 4K. Accompanying the SoC is the Mediatek MT7921LS Wi-Fi 6 chipset which brings Wi-Fi 6 support bringing a degree of future-proofing to the Fire TV Stick.

Rest of the hardware stays as is as the Fire TV Stick 4K which means that it can also stream 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ standards and even, Dolby Atmos audio content. Amazon will bundle the third-generation Alexa voice remote in the box, an upgrade over what you get with the Fire TV Stick 4K.

In a prepared statement, Amazon Devices India head Parag Gupta said that there are ‘millions’ of active users of Fire TV in India today and with Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the company has “taken the best-selling streaming media player and made it even better with a faster experience and the latest connectivity that provides seamless streaming without slowing down your home Wi-Fi.”

Amazon recently launched the second gen Fire TV Cube in India at a price of Rs 12,999. The Fire TV Cube is essentially part streaming media player, part Alexa smart speaker, and part universal remote to control other devices.

It can stream 4K, 1080p and 720p content up to 60 frames per second (fps) and supports popular HDR codecs including Dolby Vision and it can do Dolby Atmos as well. The Fire TV Cube also comes with far-field voice control using eight microphones and the ability to control IR-enabled devices including TVs, sound bars, cable and satellite boxes.

