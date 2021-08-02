Fire-Boltt Talk Smartwatch: Workout buddy on your wrist

Making the functioning seamless is Fire-Boltt Talk’s 3D HD display with a large screen size 44mm Bevel Curved Glass.

Fire-Boltt is a homegrown wearable, gaming and audio brand that is fast catching consumers attention with its latest offerings — smartwatches, Bluetooth earphones, Bluetooth headphones, TWS earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, etc. It has now introduced a Bluetooth calling smartwatch, called Talk (Rs 4,999), with call history and function to sync speed dial contacts. It is equipped with Bluetooth calling feature; it is said to be the first smartwatch in the segment that would let the user answer and make calls directly from their watch via Bluetooth on the go.

Besides calling, users can access their call history, sync speed dial contacts and access a quick dial pad on the smartwatch with the help of multiple inbuilt features. Making the functioning seamless is Fire-Boltt Talk’s 3D HD display with a large screen size 44mm Bevel Curved Glass.

Laced with multiple sports modes like swimming, badminton, walking, running, skipping, football, etc., and a number of watch faces, the smartwatch can further be a constant music companion as users can stream their favourite music via Bluetooth connectivity. Fire-Boltt Talk offers a robust battery that last 10 days on normal usage while can go on for at least five days in Bluetooth voice & call mode. In standby mode, the battery would last for 30 days following one complete charge. The smartwatch is IPX7 waterproof and equipped with a smart notification mechanism.

This is a beautiful watch. It took me a little while to figure out how to get it all set up, but trust me, it’s the perfect choice for the tech-savvy generation.

Estimated street price: Rs 4,999