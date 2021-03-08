FIRE-BOLTT SMARTWATCH: Health monitor on your wrist

The Fire-Boltt smartwatch offers seven workout modes for different activities such as cycling, walking, running, skipping, etc.

New-age wearable devices, such as fitness bands, smartwatches, wireless headphones, earbuds, etc., are not the monopoly of established technology and gadgets firms anymore; a growing number of homegrown firms are dabbling in this fast-growing space, with considerable success. Take for instance, Fire-Boltt, a wearable, gaming and audio brand founded by two young and enthusiastic entrepreneurs—Arnav Kishore and Aayushi Kishore.

Starting out as an audio brand, it offers a bouquet of high quality audio, fitness and fashion products, and has a pan-India presence in more than 750 cities. Its products are among the bestsellers on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

Recently, Fire-Boltt introduced its BSW001 full touch smartwatch, currently available at a special price of Rs 2,999 on Amazon, Flipkart and different offline stores. In a short span, the device has climbed the popularity chart to feature among the top four most selling device in the segment on Amazon.

Company officials inform that the Fire-Boltt smartwatch is one of the first few watches in its price segment to offer SpO2 or oxygen saturation level and blood pressure monitoring. The device is further equipped with optical heart rate sensors that ensure real-time monitoring of heart rate while one is exercising. Keeping a track of the SpO2 level along with the heart rate would help keep the body fit and healthy. Apart from these, there is also a mechanism in place to measure blood pressure. Its BP monitor reads an individual’s systolic as well as diastolic blood pressure. The reports for all aforementioned health-related readings can be obtained easily through the integrated app.

Another highlight of the smartwatch is its sleek and fashionable metallic body and its full touch controls. It comes in five attractive colours, with customisable and multiple watch face options. The look and feel of the smartwatch is premium and it comes with a removable strap. The intelligent watch’s wrist sensor turns on the full HD touch display as and when needed. It is extremely easy to access the watch, thanks to a 1.4-inch colour display and full capacitive touch, which supports seamless taps and swipes.

The Fire-Boltt smartwatch offers seven workout modes for different activities such as cycling, walking, running, skipping, etc. It offers smart notifications and sleep tracking. The watch also has music controls, camera controls, flashlight feature and weather forecast notifications. Another USP of the device is its powerful battery life, as the watch works for eight days at a stretch following one complete charge. The watch has a standby time of 360 hours.

SPECIFICATIONS

Measures heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2 or oxygen saturation level

Sleep monitoring, sedentary reminder, sports pedometer, calorie consumption

7 workout modes – cycling, walking, running, skipping, badminton, football, basketball

1.4-inch colour display and full capacitive touch, supporting taps and swipes

Smart notifications – SMS Alerts, Facebook/WhatsApp alert

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999