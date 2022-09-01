Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell & FirePods Rhythm ANC 901: Utility, price tag will get buyers’ attention

India’s smartwatch market grew 312% YoY in Q2 2022, according to data released by Counterpoint. This growth can be attributed to growing consumer interest in smartwatches as an accessory and as a fitness tracker. Interestingly, the market has seen the emergence of strong local brands such as Fire-Boltt and Noise, vying for market share.

In recent months, Fire-Boltt has not only seen a healthy traction for its wrist-wears but has alongside made an aggressive foray into another high-growth segment: wireless earbuds. First, a look at the company’s Ninja Bell, a lightweight smartwatch that comes packed in a metal case and boasts of premium looks, with a trendy crown-cut ring on the side to toggle through the menu.

Affordably priced at Rs 3,499, the Bluetooth calling smartwatch has 60+ sports mode custom made for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. The Voice Assistant features enables users to access dial pad, call history, sync contacts as well as make and receive calls from the watch merely via voice commands. Moreover, the 1.69-inch LCD display ensures that the watch is the right mix of fashion and function.

Ninja Bell is available in Black, Blue, Grey, Rose Gold, Green and Dark Mauve colours. The smartwatch is IP 68 waterproof, which means that users need not fear the splashes and moisture due to sweat or rain. Regular features like camera control and music control through the watch,and smart notification right on the watch have been maintained. The inbuilt games are for those who don’t want a dull moment in life.

The smartwatch brings wellness within arm’s reach, with SpO2 monitor, 24×7 dynamic heart rate tracker and a sleep monitor that maintains a record of light and deep sleep patterns. One can indulge in meditative breathing too in moments of stress with the help of this device.

SPECIFICATIONS

1.69-inch LCD Display, 240 x 280 resolution

Compatible with Android & iOS

Sensors: SpO2, Heart Rate Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer

Notifications: Call, SMS, WhatsApp, social media apps, sedentary reminder

Battery life: 25 days

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499

FirePods Rhythm ANC 901

These are the company’s new True Wireless Stereo TWS) earpods that come in a classic pebble design with an LED battery indicator. These buds detect ambient noise while active noise cancelling (ANC) blocks unwanted sound. Background noise can be reduced upto 98% to keep you fully immersed in your music, games, audio books and your favourite podcasts. There’s also Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that keeps the noise out, but lets the world in. It reduces background noises without missing what’s important.

Once paired with your mobile phone or laptop, you get crisp, clear sound and heavy bass if you are streaming your favourite music. Boasting an ergonomic fit and design, these earbuds come with up to 10mm drivers in each bud and can comfortably fit inside your ears so that you can wear them all day long without feeling fatigued. Moreover, featuring FireX technology, these earbuds automatically activate ENC mode when you receive a call. This allows you to make high-quality binaural HD calls on your phone as if you were actually there. As a result of this feature, the listener can focus exclusively on what you are saying during the call.

These buds offer a total playback of up to 50 hours. Thanks to their Fire Charge technology, these earbuds offer up to three hours of playback time with merely 10 minutes of charge.

SPECIFICATIONS

10mm Full Range Dynamic Heavy Bass Drivers

Bluetooth version & range: 5.1, 10 metres

IP6 water resistant

Digital battery display on charging case

Total 50 hours playback time with charging case

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499