Fire-Boltt Beast Smartwatch: Fashion meets fitness

A new device from homegrown audio and wearable brand Fire-Boltt can help you keep a tab on your activity levels and motivate you to remain bullish on your fitness regimes.

India continues its fight against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic even as the healthcare system struggles with the overwhelming surge of cases in the second wave. At an individual level, people have become acutely health-conscious by staying fit and eating right to keep their immunity levels high. A new device from homegrown audio and wearable brand Fire-Boltt can help you keep a tab on your activity levels and motivate you to remain bullish on your fitness regimes.

We are talking about the new Fire-Boltt Beast, a new-age smartwatch with a visually attractive 1.69-inch screen size powered with full HD display. Priced at `3,999, the Beast smartwatch boasts of the brightest screen in the segment, with a rating of 500 Nits Peak Brightness. Company officials say the new device is the perfect pick for those particular about style as well as health matrix.

To ensure that users keep a tab on their health parameters with considerable ease, the wearable comes with SPO2 monitor to measure blood oxygen level and 24×7 heart rate and blood pressure trackers. Another USP of Fire-Boltt Beast is a Meditative Breathing feature, which is engineered to help a wearer indulge in breathing exercises for holistic wellbeing. Users will be able to track their daily activities with the help of an Intelligent Sports and Fitness Tracking system, alongside multiple sports mode. Furthermore, there is a monitor to track sleep quality, suggesting how long they enjoyed deep sleep and for how much time the sleep was light.

Beast, which is packed in a full metallic body, is equipped with a robust battery that lasts up to at least eight days even when used incessantly. Additionally, there is a mode to keep the battery going for 15 days when on full power standby. Some of the other features include music control, camera control and weather forecast. The IP67 certification makes the smartwatch sweatproof and waterproof. One can toggle between modes and features easily with the slick rotating button for navigation.

Fire-Boltt Beast is up for grabs on leading e-commerce portals such as Amazon.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999