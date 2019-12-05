Fingers audio pods review: Sound good and come with size-defying bass

They come in a compact, cordless design and offer good connectivity. Best of all, they actually sound great. Fingers Audio Pods too tick all the right boxes – they sound great with a size defying bass, are attractive to wear and voice assistant-enabled too.

Think audio pods and Apple’s AirPods come straight to mind. For the simple reason that they have revolutionised the wireless audio experience with a stunning design, they connect easily with all devices, and provide crystal clear sound and intuitive, innovative control of your music. Of course, they come at a price. A more affordable option is in the form of Fingers Audio Pods from Dynamic Conglomerate. Packed in an elegant understated design, they retail for Rs 3,799 and come with intuitive touch controls for calls, track and volume.

Our trial unit (Classic White) came in an elegant understated design. Powered with advanced technologies, the feather light TWS earbuds (3.8g each, 40g for the charging case) feature a sweat resistant design with intuitive touch controls and voice assistant to power your day to the next level. The Audio Pods provides total battery life of upto 21 hours; 3.5 hours of playback time in the earbuds and an additional 17.5 hours in the bundled charging case.

In the box, you’ll get the Fingers Audio Pods (Charging Case + Ear Pods), USB charging cable, two extra ear-gels and a quick start guide (a must for beginners). The BT profiles supported include A2DP, APT-X, AVRCP, HFP, HSP, Bluetooth v5.0 + EDR wireless protocol, effective range of 10 metres, talk time and playback time of 3.5 hours.

Wireless earbuds have grown in popularity in recent times. They come in a compact, cordless design and offer good connectivity. Best of all, they actually sound great. Fingers Audio Pods too tick all the right boxes – they sound great with a size defying bass, are attractive to wear and voice assistant-enabled too. They give out clean, powerful audio that suits all genres of music.