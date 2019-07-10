Finding lost or stolen phones to get easier with government’s tracking technology

In what may come as a relief to mobile phone users, the government is mulling to introduce tools that will assist in locating lost or stolen handsets issued in India. An official from the Department of Telecommunications has said that the technology, which has been termed as Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) will allow detecting the location of a mobile phone, if lost or stolen, even if the registered SIM card is removed or the IMEI number has been altered.

The said technology has been developed by C-DOT (Centre for Development of Telematics) that operates under DoT. According to C-DOT, the unnamed solution to locating mobile phones is ready and will be launched in the month of August. The telecom department will approach the minister for its launch after the Parliament session. It should be launched in the next month,” a DoT official was quoted as saying in a PTI report. The Parliament session will conclude on July 26.

The CEIR will be helpful in curbing counterfeit and duplicate mobile phones and discourage phone theft in the country, the official said. The government has infused Rs 15 crore in the development of CEIR helmed by C-DOT. The official said a pilot project has already been conducted in Maharashtra.

According to the official announcement, the CEIR will block the incoming and outgoing services on a mobile phone when it gets lost or stolen, no matter if the SIM card has been removed or the IMEI number has tampered. CEIR will act as a central database point for carriers in the country where the information on IMEI and blacklisted handsets will be available. If a mobile phone has been blocked on one network, other networks will automatically debar the device, without needing the registered the SIM card or the IMEI number.