Finally! WhatsApp rolls out dark mode for iPhone users

WhatsApp has been working to introduce this feature for its Android and iPhone users for a very long time.

After teasing its iPhone user for a long period of time, WhatsApp has finally brought dark mode for Apple-made phones. The feature, however, has been made available only for beta users. Earlier, Whatsapp had introduced the dark mode feature for its android users. The feature is available through the WhatsApp iOS beta version 2.20.30.12 and available only on Apple’s TestFlight platform. The feature is restricted to only a number of users. Rolling out of feature for beat users hint at a possible full launch of the dark mode is not too far.

WhatsApp has been kind on its android users recently. The Facebook-owned chatting app has rolled out solid background wallpapers on its android Android beta version 2.20.31. The six background colours introduced are Black, Dark Brown, Dark Navy, Dark Olive, Dark Purple and Dark Velvet.

WhatsApp has been working to introduce this feature for its Android and iPhone users for a very long time. WABetaInfo has suggested that the WhatsApp beta update for iOS platform is compatible with receiving the activation of the dark theme from the server implying the full-fledged dark mode for iOS users is just around the corner.

WhatsApp’s Android users were not too pleased with the functioning of the dark mode and it remains to be seen what improvement will be made for the full version of the update with dark mode.

If not done yet on your Android devices, here’s how you can switch on dark mode on WhatsApp:

First step: Open the latest version of WhatsApp on your android device

Second step: Tap on the three dots to get inside the Settings menu

Third Step: select Chats option inside the Settings menu and then select the theme from Dark, Light and System Default.

Fourth Step: Click on Dark theme to enter Dark mode

In case you want to go back to the light theme on WhatsApp, repeat the same process but choose the light theme instead of the dark theme chosen earlier to enter the dark mode.