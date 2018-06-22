FIFA World Cup fever! Idea announces exciting new offers for football fans in India – Check details

Idea announces exciting new offers for football fans in India

Idea Cellular is offering a range of postpaid plans under ‘Nirvana’ scheme. Idea’s Nirvana plan is giving an exciting new offer for football fans to raise the FIFA World Cup fever in the country. The telecom operator has also announced a cashback of 100 per cent along with perks of watching live football matches on the ‘SONY LIV App’ during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 session. However, the said offer is limited to postpaid users only. The telecom users (Idea postpaid customers) will also get an easy access to watch upcoming sport related series and other premium content on the ‘SONY LIV App’ for a recharge of Rs 149 for 3 months.

Under this ‘Idea Nirvana’ offer, the Idea users will get 100 per cent cashback amount of Rs 150 (Rs 50 cashback per month in next 3 bills). This benefit will be applicable only when successful payments would be made for ‘SONY LIV App’ which will offer premium. The sports series will be Advertisement free. The Aditya Birla- owned telecom operator users can avail the offer by opting for ‘Pay by Mobile’ and selecting ‘Idea postpaid mobile number’ as a payment mode.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Idea Cellular Limited said, “Idea Cellular understands the growing popularity of Football in India and we want to ensure that all our customers have non-stop access to the sport at their fingertips. Idea Nirvana users will now get the added benefits and more cashback while enjoying their favourite sport on the digital platform powered by Idea 4G.”

The above-mentioned offer will be applicable for all subscribers of Idea Cellular who have already activated ‘Idea Nirvana’ rental plan of Rs 499 and above, starting June 20, 2018. The offer is also valid for those existing users who already upgraded their Nirvana rental plan to Rs 499 and above. The ‘Idea Nirvana’ offer will be available till July 15, 2018.

About Idea Cellular:-

Idea Cellular Limited is the third largest wireless operator by subscribers in India with a Revenue Market Share (based on AGR) of approximately 17.1% of the Indian mobile telecommunications services industry (excluding wireline revenue for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) for the Q3FY18. The idea is listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. Idea is part of the Aditya Birla Group, which is one of the largest business groups in India. The Aditya Birla Group is a conglomerate with operations in 35 countries and has business interests in, among others, mobile telecommunications, financial services, metal and mining, cement, carbon black, textiles, garments, chemicals and fertilizers sector.