FICCI Meeting: Satya Nadella bets big on AI and other digital tech

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, talking at the 93rd FICCI AGM emphasised on the role of AI in the recovery journey in the post-Covid world. Talking in a fireside chat with Sangita Reddy, president, FICCI, Nadella said, “AI and other digital technologies have ensured productivity and mission critical activities during the pandemic.”

“So many small businesses were able to survive because of AI and adoption of digital technology,” he added. Nadella mentioned that major technology disruptions in finance, healthcare and education will continue to go on in the post-Covid world and will be adopted at scale. “Digital transformation will no longer be an optional topic in board rooms. That is the kind of structural change we are seeing,” exclaimed Nadella.

Nadella pointed out the innovation in India’s digital infrastructure, data capabilities in business and improving user experiences with personal computing devices like mobile phones as the three main important layers in navigating the new digital world and the exponential growth they bring with them. “India is a case study for profound change in modernisation,” said Nadella. According to him, India has transformed the public infrastructure digitally and has formed right public-private partnerships. “These are the key to bring in more public participation in developing economies. This will also make the processes more inclusive,” he said.

“We want to create technology that other organisations will use to create more technologies,” said Nadella, talking about sustaining the success streak in the post covid. He mentioned that a sense of purpose, mission and a culture of learning are the two key pillars that will help any business in rising up from the impact of the pandemic. “Since 1975, we have not compromised on the culture of learning at Microsoft. We will continue the same culture when the pandemic is behind us,” he added. According to him, these two pillars will enable all other strategies in picking talent, tech and other aspects of business.