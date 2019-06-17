Fed up with unknown callers? Here is how you can ignore them on iOS 13

Nobody likes to be disturbed by unknown callers whether it is during your work hours or during your vacations or weekends. Apple has found a way on how you can ignore these callers. With the launch of iOS 13, iPhone users will be able to silence these unknown callers. iOS 13 users will be able to silence calls automatically, which will help customers in reducing the number of spam calls that they receive during the day. It doesn't matter if it's a tele-services operator or a bank operator, users who have iOS 13 on their devices will not be annoyed with these frequent callers. The new iPhone which is rumoured to be launched in September will be preloaded with iOS 13 but the beta testers will have an early access later this month. Here is how you can silence these callers Step 1 Unlock your iPhone using Face ID or Touch ID Step 2 Go to the settings icon and launch the application Step 3 You will see a phone icon with a green call button, press that and scroll down to the section which says silence, unknown callers Step 4 Press the Silence Unknown callers button and toggle it to turn it on Once you do this people who are on your contact list will be the only ones who will be able to call you. Other callers will not be able to reach you as their calls will go to voicemail directly. Apple users will be waiting eagerly for the new iPhone models and other products which Apple might announce during the Apple event which could take place at the beginning of September.\u00a0It is rumoured that Apple will launch three phones this year and the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will sport an OLED screen along with triple cameras behind the phone. The rumoured iPhone 11R, which will be an advanced version of the iPhone XR, could have a dual camera setup with an LCD display as well.