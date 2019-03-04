F&D W40 Bluetooth Speaker review: Music lovers will enjoy the smooth sound

With its great bass and flashing lights, the speaker’s high-powered sound sets the scene for the club night.

Back in the 80s, a youngster with a deck music system was much sought-after. Think of a neighbourhood party and his Hi-Fi music system had to be the centre of entertainment, belting out hit songs of that time. Things haven’t changed drastically since then, except that nowadays, wireless speakers are the preferred medium for streaming party songs; if the music system gives a light show that syncs to the beat of the sound – even better.

Fenda Audio (F&D, a fast-growing firm that has a robust speaker portfolio of more than 40 products, available at all the major electronic stores (Croma, Vijay Sales, etc.,) and dealer locations across the country, has introduced an innovative piece of equipment, called W40 portable Bluetooth speaker, that can be aptly called a party booster. With its great bass and flashing lights, the speaker’s high-powered sound sets the scene for the club night. The loud sound promises to last long enough to let you party all night. The speaker retails for `12,990; let us take a look at some of its features and music output.

At first look, it becomes evident that this speaker pair has been designed for beauty and performance, with attention to the smallest details of acoustics and materials. Out of the box, the W40 speaker has a smart and elegant design, this F&D device will impress you with its striking looks. The speaker has an ultra-slim profile, there is a glossy front panel and the best part is that the speaker is pretty portable; it weighs just little under 2kg so you can carry it anywhere – lawn, public garden, poolside or even the beach. It has easy to control operations; Play/pause, call function and Mode change buttons, so you stay in full control over your music.

Switched on and connected to a music source (mobile phone, tablet or a laptop), this speaker gives a good sound-and-light show. Its lights will sync to the beat of the sound. There is a built-in colour changing RGB LED Light Band and a flashing strobe that is sure to boost the party mood. Thanks to its TWS Technology, you can even connect two same speakers at the same time to make the sound stereo.

The 40W sound output in very compact size brings alive 360-degree sound field experience. The speaker has 2.5-inch full range driver that gives mega bass. Guaranteeing long playtime with 1800mAh Li-ion battery, and 20m range, the connectivity options include Micro SD card/TF and AUX cable. The speaker even has built-in FM Radio function, so you can tune-up to your preferred channel and enjoy the radio, anytime, anywhere.

The F&D W40 speaker is available in Grey and Black colour

variants. All in all, this speaker offers clear, powerful sound in a gorgeous package. Its light DJ LED light show is an added attraction.