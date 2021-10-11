F&D HT-330 Soundbar: Stylish hi-fi sound system with good sound quality

Simply put, our hearts and minds are infused with positivity and zeal to keep moving ahead with happiness.

The festive season has begun with nine-day Navaratri, Dussehra is just round the corner and after months of pandemic-related gloom, there is excitement in the air with people stepping out for shopping in the markets. Simply put, our hearts and minds are infused with positivity and zeal to keep moving ahead with happiness.

Research suggests that music can benefit our physical and mental health in numerous ways. A good music system can go a long way in elevating our entertainment levels, whether it is within the confines of our homes, or a get together with friends and near and dear ones. If you’re on the lookout for a reasonably priced music system, then Fenda & Audio (F&D) HT-330 Soundbar can be a good option. The build quality is excellent and pleasing to the eye and the sound crystal clear. It is a multipurpose Bluetooth Soundbar that produces pretty good sound with 80W powerful output.

It’s a crowded market, with plenty of music systems to choose from, all promising to be the best you’ve ever heard. Trust me, the HT-330 2.1ch Soundbar with a wired subwoofer sounds great and is easy to set up and use. Our trial unit arrived neatly packed in a decent-sized box. Unpacked, the HT-330 Soundbar comes across as a hi-fi sound system in smart and elegant design with modern looks. It is quite compact so won’t occupy much space, plus it’s pretty much plug & play.

The F&D HT-330 Soundbar has been ideally designed to meet the need for quality music at your home or terrace parties. Equipped with multiple connectivity options, users can connect the Soundbar via Bluetooth 5.0 making it easily compatible with any TV, laptop, tablet, or mobile phone with just one touch. For those who simply love plug & play, the Soundbar also supports a USB reader with MP3/WMA dual formats decoding.

One can discover a new level of immersive, cinematic audio experience at home with this soundbar, thanks to its 80W power output and 6.5 bass drivers of the subwoofer, making the music ‘rock-the-roof’. The display panel of the soundbar is housed inside the cage; a bright LED display with a good viewing angle on the front panel.

At my end, I connected the HT-330 Soundbar with my mobile phone and streamed some Hindi and English songs from Spotify; the sound output is quite crisp and loud with great clarity. I even connected it with my Dell laptop and streamed a couple of Netflix and Prime Video movies. Trust me, this F&D system can deliver very good cinematic sound for all your home theatre needs. It seems like you’ll bring the theatre right within the comforts of your own house.

Key takeaways: The F&D HT-330 Soundbar emits clear and consistent sound, its subwoofer will ensure that you get the deep bass and explosions from all your favourite movies and concert videos. It is an easy-to-install system with great connectivity to mobile devices and laptops, has a small footprint and looks chic in any part of your living room. Highly recommended for those looking for an easy-to-afford music system with good overall performance.

The F&D HT-330 is presently available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 from all leading e-commerce platforms, and is backed with a 12-months warranty.

Estimated street price: Rs 7,999