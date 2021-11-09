FB Messenger update: End-to-end encrypted voice and video calls feature to roll out soon–details here

The aim is to introduce encryption across more services, the CEO added

Facebook messenger: Users can soon expect end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls facility on Facebook Messenger. Meta CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on his Facebook account 13 hours ago. The aim is to introduce encryption across more services, the CEO added. “End-to-end encrypted voice and video calls are now rolling out on Messenger, and we’re introducing opt-in end-to-end encryption for group chats and group audio and video calls too. I’m proud that we continue to extend encryption across more services.”

Just a few days ago, Mark Zuckerberg-owned company changes its name from Facebook to Meta. Earlier, social media apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger would show the test “from Facebook” at the bottom of the screen. But now, the bottom screen read ‘Meta’. All these apps have started showing Meta branding now.

In other important update by the social media giant, Meta has confirmed that the studio behind VR workout game Supernatural will soon be a part of the company. It also stated that the studio will continue to work on the VR fitness app. It will aid Meta’s Reality Labs “enhance future hardware to support VR fitness apps.” The company see fitness as an important aspect of life in the metaverse and is also planning to launch a fitness Active pack for the Oculus Quest 2 headset by 2022.