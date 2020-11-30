FAU-G pre-registrations are now live, still no word on PUBG Mobile India

Frankly, the description does not say much, leaving a lot to the imagination.

FAU-G, short for Fearless and United Guards, is inching closer to launch. For those unaware, FAU-G is a made in India shooter game developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games that “pays tribute to the heroes of our nation’s armed forces.” The game was announced shortly after the government banned 118 Chinese mobile apps including PUBG Mobile over privacy concerns in September. Many have billed FAU-G as India’s answer to PUBG Mobile.

FAU-G pre-registrations are now live in India. This is for the Android version of the game only though. There is no word when the game will be available on iOS for pre-registrations. A game being available for pre-registration means those interested in the game can essentially hit a tab and show interest in it and eventually become the first ones to get access to it as and when it is available. This can be done through the game’s own dedicated page on Google Play Store.

To be clear, you cannot play FAU-G just yet. We still do not have a launch date either. But we are getting there.

The first teaser for FAU-G was released in October. It was supposedly said to launch the same month. Basis of the one-minute clip shared by its makers, it seemed, the game would be based on the India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – or at least, it would have a level loosely inspired from the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies. The dedicated FAU-G page on Google Play Store however suggests that might not be the case. Also, it is possible the game might not even have a battle royale mode at launch making all comparisons with PUBG Mobile null and void.

As per the game’s description, in FAU-G, players will step into the shoes of “a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory,” the territory being “high up on the peaks at India’s northern border.” “Based on real-world scenarios, FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India’s borders,” the description adds.

Frankly, the description does not say much, leaving a lot to the imagination. A gameplay trailer could change that, but we do not know for sure when that is coming, so it is all wait and watch for now.

In the meanwhile, the ministry of corporate affairs recently approved PUBG India company registration. The development brought PUBG Mobile a step closer to a possible relaunch in India though, much like FAU-G, we have no clue when that would happen. What we do know is that PUBG Corp is prepping a seemingly new PUBG Mobile game created specifically for the Indian market with the highest regard to user privacy.