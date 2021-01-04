FAU-G is a made in India shooter game developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games that “pays tribute to the heroes of our nation’s armed forces.”
FAU-G made in India PUBG Mobile-rival will launch on January 26; makers confirm game’s LAC setting

January 4, 2021 9:55 AM

FAU-G makers have released another ‘teaser’ clip alongside the launch date reveal.

GAU-G, FAUG, PUBG MobileScreen-grab from FAU-G's latest teaser clip. (Photo credit: nCore Games)

FAU-G, short for Fearless and United Guards, a ‘made in India’ mobile game based on ‘real-world scenarios’ will launch on January 26, nCore Games announced on Sunday. The confirmation was also shared by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been actively promoting the game since news that something like it was in development broke cover. FAU-G is currently available for pre-registration on Android.

For quick context, FAU-G is a made in India shooter game developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games that “pays tribute to the heroes of our nation’s armed forces.” The game was announced shortly after the government of India banned 118 Chinese mobile apps including PUBG Mobile over privacy concerns in September last year. PUBG Mobile is still not available ‘officially’ in India despite PUBG Corp’s many attempts at pacifying the concerns. Many have billed FAU-G as India’s answer to PUBG Mobile though according to a few reports, it is possible the game might not even have a battle royale mode at launch.

The first teaser for FAU-G was released in October. Basis of the one-minute clip shared by its makers, it seemed the game would be based on the India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – or at least, it would have a level loosely inspired from the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies. Like clockwork, FAU-G makers have released another ‘teaser’ clip alongside the launch date reveal. The FAU-G ‘anthem’ again does not show any actual gameplay, but confirms the LAC setting somewhat.

As per the game’s description on the Google Play Store, in FAU-G, players will step into the shoes of “a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory,” the territory being “high up on the peaks at India’s northern border.” “Based on real-world scenarios, FAU-G brings to life the thrill and adrenaline of a life spent guarding India’s borders,” the description says.

