FAU-G ‘made in India’ PUBG Mobile rival records over 4 million pre-registrations ahead of January 26 launch

Unlike PUBG, FAU-G will not be having a Battle Royale mode but the mode is expected to be introduced in the later versions.

The made in India action game FAU-G is set to take on the space created by PUBG Mobile in the gaming market and will be launching for Indian users on January 26. The company has already recorded more than four million pre-registration on Google Play, according to game developer nCore Games. The pre-registrations for the game were open in late November and after many delays the company will be officially launching the game in the market next week. The support for game FAU-G, also known as Fearless and United Guards, had been given for high-end and mid-range Android devices in the initial phase. However, by next week, the company will also pave its way for iOS users in the country.

More than a million pre-registrations for the gaming app were made in the first 24 hours of its debut on Google Play store and the number crossed four-fold in over a month and a half. Vishal Gondal, co-founder and chairman of nCore Games has said that the company is expecting registrations to cross the five-million mark.

The indegenous game was announced in September when the widely used PUBG Mobile was banned in India. On January 26, the game will also debut on the App Store. Unlike PUBG, FAU-G will not be having a Battle Royale mode but the mode is expected to be introduced in the later versions. The work for low-end devices is also in progress.

Meanwhile, Co-founder and COO of nCore Games, Ganesh Hande has said that the game will also have an animal character (a dog) in the later phases after the launch. The game has been developed with the help of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.