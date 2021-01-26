FAU-G ‘made in India’ PUBG Mobile rival now available: how and where to download, other details

Those wishing to play the game can now download it from the Google Play Store.

FAU-G, short for Fearless and United Guards, is finally available for download. The game was first announced in September last year, around the same time when the Indian government had put a ban on PUBG Mobile over privacy concerns. FAU-G, developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games, has been under pre-registrations since November, and is finally available to play for Android users now. The launch coincides with India’s Republic Day celebrations.

Those wishing to play the game can now download it from the Google Play Store. The game is available for Android users to download for free. In order to download, users can go to Google Play Store on their Android smartphones/tablets and search for FAU-G. Once the game appears, all they have to do is click the ‘Install’ button. The game is available for all devices running Android 8 and above. Though it is not kicking off the proceedings with a full-fledged Battle Royale mode (like PUBG Mobile), it is expected to arrive in the future–when exactly, we can’t say for sure yet.

While the game is available for download for Android users, it may take some time for iOS users to get this game. So far, the company has not given any such information on the timeline on the game’s availability for iOS users.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is also said to have given inputs for this game–during development–and is promoting it under Atmanirbhar movement introduced by PM Modi.

The pre-registrations for the game were opened in November last year and according to the company, with FAU-G crossing the 1 million pre-registration mark on Google Play Store within 24 hours of debut. An interesting thing to note about the game is its setting along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).