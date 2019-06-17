Father’s Day gifts: OnePlus 7 Pro and more, here’s what you can gift your dad

As an early Father’s Day present, Ajay Verma’s daughter Nandita recently gifted him a OnePlus 7 Pro. Needless to say that he has been bitten with a photography bug as soon as he clicked his first picture. The proud dad is thoroughly enamoured by the new OnePlus 7 Pro camera setup which comes with the main 48-megapixel sensor capturing detailed landscapes during both day and night. For his long walks on the hillside, Mr Verma never fails to click the perfect orange sky in the early morning as OnePlus 7 Pro’s 8-megapixel telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom, while the 16-megapixel wide-angle camera captures it in much more detail.

As parents enter their twilight years, we, as children, should help them in staying physically, mentally and socially active just as they did when our once tiny hands held their fingers and began the journey of life. But as parents retire from their working life, finding new things to do in their spare time is one of the biggest challenges they face and we, as children, can do our bit in helping them realise that no one is “too old” to start something new.

The most important part is that our parents stay positive by keeping themselves active. Technology is a great enabler and this Father’s Day (June 16), we list out some things you can look to gift your dad…read on!

1. OnePlus 7 Pro:

As stated above, the OnePlus 7 Pro proved to be an ideal gift for Nandita’s dad. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch ‘Fluid AMOLED’ display with a QHD+ resolution and support for HDR 10+ content so if he felt like catching up o a show on the OnePlus 7 Pro, it would be a good experience. Click all the selfies you want with your dad using the 16-megapixel, pop-up selfie camera. This is aided by an impressive 4000mAh battery which lasts for a full day on a single charge every day. Moreover, OnePlus 7 Pro also supports fast charging as well. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is considered as more power efficient than its previous version. Mr Verma who also enjoys video games has been impressed by the phone’s ability to keep up with heavy apps and games with much ease. The new OxygenOS 9.5 comes with some new features like Fnatic mode for prioritising games over the notifications cards, an in-built screenshot editor and screen recording, among others.

2. Smart watch

Your dad’s health is very important and a smartwatch may be the perfect complement to the new smartphone you buy for him. While many like the good old-fashioned analog clock, a highly equipped smartwatch can double up as a fitness band to keep his health in check as well as hands-free assistant to the smartphone, efficiently helping in answering calls, navigation.

3. Voice assistant

As technology further penetrates every-day life, Voice assistants have come up as a good alternative for too-important-to-put-down smartphones. Now one can simply make calls, text, listen to music, shop call taxi and get information on almost everything under the sun, all without using a computer of any kind. This will surely make easier for the parents to get their work down without the need to depend on others.

4. Wireless earphones

For Father’s day, one could also buy Bluetooth earphones which is another good step to keep their hands free to do more important tasks. One could simply cook, work in the garage, play a game, work in the garden, take a walk or lie down while talking.

5. Streaming TV Sticks

Available in the size of a flash drive, the streaming TV sticks is a which can turn your ordinary TV to a Smart TV by simply plugging into an HDMI video port. This will enable the parents to watch stream content on the bigger screen instead of the small screens of laptop or a smartphone. The accompanying remote control will enable them in navigating the content.