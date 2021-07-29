Fastrack Reflex Tunes Headphones: These active noise cancelling headphones take everything up a notch

The ANC headphones are mindfully engineered for a deeply immersive and enhanced sound experience.

Many of us are now working from home more than ever before and let us admit, things can be quite chaotic at times. Noise-cancelling headphones are great for allowing you to focus on your work (or listening to music) by their ability to silence the outside world. Smart audio accessories have become an integral part of the 2021 lifestyle and they are an around-the-clock requirements. Fastrack Reflex Tunes over-the-head active noise cancelling (ANC) headphones with 20 hours of music playtime (15 hours with ANC) are the most recent addition under the company’s smart audio segment Reflex Tunes.

Fastrack Reflex Tunes wireless headphones are a sleek, smart audio device created to offer a perfect remix of design and performance at an attractive price point of Rs 7,995. They come in two colours – Black and Grey (our trial unit) and weigh about 260g making them a hassle-free and cool accessory. Loaded with features and one-year warranty, Reflex Tunes ANC headphones are a steal under the mid-premium category of audio devices apt for long-haul gamers.

The ANC headphones are mindfully engineered for a deeply immersive and enhanced sound experience. The 40 mm driver provides you good sound quality and makes it worthy for experiencing the audio on a deeper level while enjoying a game. In addition, the 20 hours playback with ANC lets you immerse yourself in the game, music, or movies all day. Even then the Passive Operation enables you to connect an aux cable when the battery runs out, and have an uninterrupted music experience. With the Type C cable, you can also quick charge the headsets in 10 minutes for one hour playback. Put simply, with the Fastrack Reflex Tunes wireless headphones, you will never be alone without your music on the go.

This pair of headphones offers a ‘Quick Pairing’ feature with Bluetooth v5.0 having a range of 10 meters compatibility with Android and iOS devices. You are also connected with the ‘Talk through technology’ feature that allows using Siri and other voice assistants, Play/pause Music, Answer/reject calls, thus allowing you to go hands-free literally.

Built to fit snug on the ears, the custom-fit ear shells give an extended audio comfort for long hours of gaming, screen viewing, editing, commuting, etc. It also enhances sound without compromising on comfort. The IPX4 certification makes the headset completely resistant to sweat and water splashes and thus makes it the perfect partner for your workout sessions.

These are minimal monochromatic headphones with a foldable form factor that looks sleek and effortless to carry around. The quality of the material exudes a premium look. In short, wear these headphones and silence the outside world .

Estimated street price: Rs 7,995