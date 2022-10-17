Fastrack Reflex Play+: Captures the right fitness & health data

Smartwatch technology has improved a lot in recent years, and they have also become a lot more popular. Activity tracking is the biggest reason why people turn to smartwatches. However, quite often people complain that their wristwear gives inaccurate readings, that it is unreliable, etc. You won’t find any such ‘reliability’ issues with products from Fastrack. Recently, this youth fashion accessories brand introduced its first ever BT Calling smartwatch, Fastrack Reflex Play+, that gives a hands-free experience to the wearer.

Priced at Rs 6,995, Fastrack Reflex Play+ is an elegant wristwear targeted at the young; the device even supports voice assistants including Google and Siri. It includes a host of features like music control, camera control, seven-day battery life and notifications alert, providing a seamless functional experience to the users.

Also Read: WhatsApp users may soon be able to edit messages after sending them

As mentioned earlier, Fastrack Reflex Play+ comes with BT calling features and is equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone which allows users not only to receive call notifications but also to answer them directly through the watch. The design is engineered to ensure that there is no loss of communication during a call.

The Reflex Play+ has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display that ensures clearer visibility throughout the day. The multiple animated watch faces and four colour variants make Reflex Play+ appealing for the youth. Additionally, it enables advanced features to monitor your health such as heart rate monitor, SpO2 and BP monitor.

Frankly, I found the asking price on a higher side, but this is a Bluetooth calling smartwatch with good build quality and functionality. I liked the breathing exercises features that I am sure will be utilised by many wearers; the health and fitness parameters measured by it are also accurate. In short, buy it for its reliability and accuracy.

KEY FEATURES

1.3-inch AMOLED display

SpO2 & heart monitor

20+ multisport modes

Music & camera control

Inbuilt games, animated watch faces

Estimated street price: Rs 6,995