Fastrack Reflex 3.0: Track your fitness journey with this band

COVID-19 has HAD an unprecedented impact on businesses as well as our personal lives; however, the silver lining is this pandemic has made each one of us acutely health-conscious. While many among us have logged into digital health, courtesy plenty of apps, mobile phones and wearables, fitness bands can now do a lot more than track your steps. For evidence, take a look at the Fastrack Reflex 3.0 band. Available for Rs 2,495, it is an all-round great wearable in a stylish design and comes with plenty of features to inspire people to lead healthier, more active lives.

This reviewer has been using the Fastrack Reflex 3.0 for over a fortnight now. Trust me, the more you wear this device, the more you learn about yourself and your workouts so you can start making changes that matter. The best part is it is fairly accurate at capturing your activity data and the battery life is more than 10 days (7 days with Auto HR turned on). It is available in four colour variants, I also liked the silicone band material that ensures there is no rash on the wrist whatsoever. The band comes with a 0.96-inch Full touch colour display. The Home button at the bottom of the screen curves seamlessly into the strap for a perfect fit. The user can choose from four preloaded band faces in the band and 16 others from the app that is very functional, with a carefully designed user interface to appeal to today’s youth.

Fastrack Reflex 3.0 band will track the number of steps, average heart rate, distance covered, calories burnt, active time and resting HR. It automatically tracks heart beats per minute based on the time interval set in the app. It tracks the sleep automatically. The app will track the sleep patterns and display the durations of total sleep time, deep sleep, light sleep, and awake time. The band can track 11 different sports/activities and measure the relevant metrics associated with these activities. If the sport is not part of the predefined list, the user can choose the “other” option to track any other sport that he or she is involved in.

Fastrack Reflex 3.0 band can be used to control the music that is being played on the paired mobile phone, you can also use the “Find my phone” feature when it cannot be located. There are many more interesting features in the band; in short, it is a truly versatile product for a very reasonable price.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,495