Fast charging: Say goodbye to your device’s battery woes

Battery anxiety is real as we expect more from our phones and want them to last longer, causing increased dependency on charging adapters. Inbase, a leading gadget accessories brand has debuted its new Charger Series that includes three models—Sprint Super Fast Charger (Rs 1,299), Sprint Super Fast Charger with C-C Cable (Rs 1,599) and Sprint Super Fast Charger with C-L Cable (Rs 1,899).

The Urban Sprint Charger series offers a gamut of super-fast charging experience with 20W power delivery. The charger comes with an ABS Fireproof casing, and its PD+QC 3.0 technology offers multi-layer protection that prevents it from overheating and overcharging. For folks who travel a lot, this accessory is a boon as they can carry it along to charge their mobile devices anywhere anytime.

The charger comes with quick charging technology and its dual fast charging ports support Type-C and USB A Cable. These travel-friendly chargers come with a 1.2m long cable which supports 60W and 18W output for C to C and C to Lightning Protocols respectively.

The chargers also boast multi-device compatibility and allow users to easily charge multiple devices such as a smartphone, power bank, MP3 player, wireless headphones, etc.

SPECIFICATIONS:

20W Output for fast charging

Intelligent power saving

Quick charging technology

PD+QC 3.0 technology for multi-layer protection

ABS Fireproof casing to protect devices against excessive current

Cable length: 1.2m supports all mobiles and tablets