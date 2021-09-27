Fast charging: Say goodbye to your device’s battery woes

Inbase’s smart chargers come with multi-layer protection for your devices
Battery anxiety is real as we expect more from our phones and want them to last longer, causing increased dependency on charging adapters. Inbase, a leading gadget accessories brand has debuted its new Charger Series that includes three models—Sprint Super Fast Charger (Rs 1,299), Sprint Super Fast Charger with C-C Cable (Rs 1,599) and Sprint Super Fast Charger with C-L Cable (Rs 1,899).
The Urban Sprint Charger series offers a gamut of super-fast charging experience with 20W power delivery. The charger comes with an ABS Fireproof casing, and its PD+QC 3.0 technology offers multi-layer protection that prevents it from overheating and overcharging. For folks who travel a lot, this accessory is a boon as they can carry it along to charge their mobile devices anywhere anytime.
The charger comes with quick charging technology and its dual fast charging ports support Type-C and USB A Cable. These travel-friendly chargers come with a 1.2m long cable which supports 60W and 18W output for C to C and C to Lightning Protocols respectively.
The chargers also boast multi-device compatibility and allow users to easily charge multiple devices such as a smartphone, power bank, MP3 player, wireless headphones, etc.
SPECIFICATIONS:
20W Output for fast charging
Intelligent power saving
Quick charging technology
PD+QC 3.0 technology for multi-layer protection
ABS Fireproof casing to protect devices against excessive current
Cable length: 1.2m supports all mobiles and tablets
