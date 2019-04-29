Fast and Furious: A treat for gamers and creators

Consider this. There are 580 million enthusiast PC gamers and 130 million PC-based content creators today who care about raw performance as much as they do responsiveness of their PC. They require computers that can handle everything from demanding AAA games to taxing creative workloads like editing, rendering and transcoding massive 4K video\u2014all while on the go. Towards this, Intel has launched the most powerful generation of Intel Core mobile processors ever: the new 9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors, designed for gamers and creators who want to push their experience to the next level. Soon, laptops powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors will be launched from OEMs including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI, as they introduce the most compelling laptops for gaming and content creation. Fredrik Hamberger, general manager of the Premium and Gaming Laptop Segments at Intel, remarked: \u201cOur new 9th Gen platform is designed to delight gamers, creators and performance users by giving them more of what they want. We are bringing desktop-calibre performance with up to 5 Ghz and 8 cores in a range of thinner systems and new level of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) so users can game or create where they want.\u201d According to company officials, 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors deliver desktop-calibre AAA gaming you can take anywhere, even while recording and streaming. With optimised performance on battery and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 supporting multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi speed\u2014based on the latest Wi-Fi standard offering low latency and ultra-fast connection speeds \u2014laptop gaming gets a whole lot better. Gamers will be able to: Play immersive AAA gameplay with up to 56% FPS improvement on games like \u201cTotal War: Warhammer II\u201d. Experience up to 38% faster turn time on games like \u201cCivilisation 6\u201d. Game, record and stream without compromise and broadcast HD live streams up to 2.1 times faster, gen-over-gen. Additionally, the new mobile processors power faster video editing to tackle heavyweight creative tasks on the go. New Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage provides the responsiveness of Intel Optane memory with the capacity of a QLC NAND SSD, speeds application and content loading, and Thunderbolt 3 enhances home and office creation via fast single-wire access to multiple 4K monitors, additional external storage and system charging.