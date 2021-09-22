Fancy a Rolex-inspired iPhone? It could be yours for around Rs 18 lakhs

Caviar will make only 99 copies out of each design

Caviar has unveiled its latest Rolex-inspired customised iPhone, costing up to a whopping Rs 18.42 lakhs.

The company, which crafts uber luxury customised smartphones, has given a glimpse of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models, priced between $6,500 and $25,000 depending on the model and storage variant.

The Benvenuto, based on the Rolex Cellini, named after Renaissance-period Italian sculptor, jeweller, and goldsmith Benvenuto Cellini is the most expensive phone in the five-piece series and has a starting price of around $25,000 (Rs 18.42 lakhs). The phone has a sunburst pattern engraved into 18-karat white gold and features 18-karat rose gold decoration. The back of the smartphone is genuine crocodile leather.

The Olive Ray features the sunburst pattern of a watch face, with titanium- and gold-plated metal links below like an upscale Jubilee bracelet. This model was inspired by the Rolex Datejust, which has been featuring the Jubilee bracelets since its introduction to celebrate the famous Swiss watchmaker’s 40th anniversary in 1945. Prices for this variant starts at $6,830 (approx. Rs 5.03 lakhs).

Taking after the Rolex Yacht-Master II, the Yacht Club smartphone features a bronze-titanium panel and a watch bezel with pink on blue. The bronze-framed variant has been priced at $6,540 (approx. Rs 4.82 lakhs).

The Rolex Sky-Dweller inspired Dark Sky features black stained oak encircled by gold plated metal, priced at $6,910 (approx. Rs 5.09 lakhs). The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona-inspired Meteorite is made of actual meteorite material at the top, while the bottom part is polished titanium coated in black PVD around a carbon fiber panel. The model is priced at $7,060 (approx. Rs 5.20 lakhs).

Caviar will make only 99 copies out of each design. Founder Sergey Kitov said the collection, which he calls the ‘Pair of Kings’ was inspired by his desire to combine his favourite watch (Rolex) and favourite creation (Caviar) into one luxury device.