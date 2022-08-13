Here’s a tool that can identify fake products and curb counterfeiting

Big-name brands selling products online have often by affected unlicensed and unauthorised websites and sellers selling their wares. Often, these products turn out to be counterfeits. Now, in an effort to curb counterfeiting in top industries, Acviss Technologies has introduced an artificial intelligence-based tool to help identify fake products and listings.

Truviss is an AI-based machine learning tool that figures out the authenticity of products and automatically triggers action needed to bring down the listing to weed out fake products.

The tool scans the Internet for product listings and analyses their authenticity. Truviss gathers information and searches the Internet and compiles a list of all domains, apps, and products. Similar websites, goods, and applications are also tracked and listed. Truviss also tracks all social media platforms where a business is discussed and helps brands get rid of fraudulent posts and tweets.

Truviss boasts an extensive research protocol and all the flagged posts are instantly taken down.

Also Read | VLC Media Player banned in India? Major ISPs block access to website, govt mum

Impersonations are a growing menace across social media platforms and impacts both brands and consumers. Among the risks of such fake listings are diminished traffic and client confidence as well as lower sales and harm to reputations.

Globally, e-commerce businesses lose on an average $14.6 million or 7.5% of their annual revenue due fraud. While the numbers are high, sellers and buyers can adapt to prevent scam. Acviss Technologies was founded in March 2020 to uproot counterfeiting.

Addressing the need to prevent counterfeiting and the severity of its effects, Acviss Technologies CEO Vikas Jain said: “The counterfeiting industry is worth $3 trillion where fake goods are sold globally.”

Also Read | Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 Android tablet launched with Dolby Vision support, 67W fast charging: Details

“Acviss was started as a mission to make the world counterfeit-free so that people get the things they deserve, not what is fake. We at Acviss have introduced Truviss with the intention of solving the increasing issue of counterfeiting due to which brands across different industries and markets suffer,” Jain, also founder of the company, said.