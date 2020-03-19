Fake news? New feature in WhatsApp will allow Google search, check authenticity of messages

WhatsApp has also released the application in Dark Mode.

Facebook owned WhatsApp is looking to introduce a new search feature that will ensure the users can check the authenticity of forwarded messages. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been working on this new feature. The report said that this feature will help to check whether the message they have received is authentic or not. The decision comes on the back of an increase in spread of misinformation or fake news in the current scenario.

A search option will be available in the user’s chat window next to forwarded messages that are being rotated frequently. As the user will tap on the search icon, a dialogue box will appear. The box will be reading if the users want to search the message on the web. Clicking will upload the message to Google and is likely to help with the source. This feature was spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp Android app in WhatsApp version 2.20.94.

WhatsApp had reportedly been working on a similar feature last year where it allowed users to search for images on the web and find the source of the image. It was seen in Android beta version 2.19.73 but the feature has not been rolled out.

The messaging app has recently introduced an Advanced Search feature for its users. Not only messages but it also helps users search the videos, images, documents and links in their chats. However, this feature is currently not there for everyone as it is being rolled out in a phased manner. One can access this after updating the application. Prior to this, WhatsApp has also released the application in Dark Mode.

WhatsApp has been quite active in rolling out new features regularly and is one of the most used messaging applications.