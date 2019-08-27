Faceook is developing another messaging app after WhatsApp, FB Messenger and Instagram

Instagram had shelved work on a direct messaging app callind Direct earlier this year.

Facebook is reportedly working on a new messaging application called Threads that will allow users to share information with their closest friends. Threads will act as a companion to Instagram letting users automatically share their location, battery life and other intimate details with their friends, The Verge reported on Monday. Instagram currently allows sharing of text, photo and video messages and this new feature is meant to promote sharing of more details with your close friends. Facebook is currently testing the new messaging app, the report stated. The social media giant is yet to announce a date on when it plans to launch Threads.

Earlier this year, Instagram had shelved work on a direct messaging app callind Direct. Instagram had been developing Direct since 2017, but the company said that during testing they found that users did not like switching to another app every time they wanted to send a message. A beta-version of the app was launched in six countries on both Android and iOS platforms. The app resembled Snapchat and even offered Snapchat-styled filters. Instagram inbox disappeared for users who installed the Direct app. A number of beta testers were frustrated on having to switch between Instagram and the second app.

The Mark Zuckerberg owned company had also considering ways to integrate all its messaging products. While Facebook and Instagram have seen some integration, WhatsApp has largely been developed separately from Facebook’s other core services ever since Facebook acquired it for billion in 2014. Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly directed developers to adopt end-to-end encryption in all the apps. Encryption essentially means that only the participants in the conversation will be able to see what’s being said — while unencrypted messages could potentially be intercepted.