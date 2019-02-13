Facebook’s ‘sexist’ bug lets you search photos of only female friends

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 10:11 PM

Facebook has not yet acknowledged the bug despite the reports that multiple users have confirmed, in addition to Ceukelaire’s dismay.

Facebook is only showing female photos in the search box (Source: Reuters)

Facebook is allegedly letting users search for the photos of only their female friends while a similar search for the male friends brings up unrelated and randomised results. The bug was accidentally discovered by a Belgian white-hat hacker going by Inti De Ceukelaire, followed by multiple reports by other Facebook users.

The ‘sexist’ glitch on Facebook is affecting the search results based on the gender of the friends. If you type “photos of my female friends”, Facebook will show you random photos from your female friends. However, if you replace the word “female” with “male” in the search query, the resulting photo selection is not what you expected. There will be photos from across the platform with some association with the word male.

For example, while trying to replicate the glitch, FE Tech found Facebook bringing up random memes and unsavoury content that have the word “male” mentioned. Also, the photos do not necessarily belong to any of the groups, pages, or profiles that we do not follow. If this is not bizarrely pressing enough, Facebook would even ask you if you misspelt the word “female” with “male”.

The Belgian hacker, Inti De Ceukelaire, has had an infamous past of pulling pranks on the Internet, only to make serious security or privacy anomalies publicly known. In 2017, he outed the exploit in Facebook’s search feature that let him discover the personal email address of the present First Lady of the USA, Melania Trump. He even collected the expired domain names mentioned in many tweets by US President Donald Trump and redirected them to music videos that satirise the connection between Trump and Russia.

This time around, Inti De Ceukelaire discovered the Facebook bug by chance, he told The Next Web on a telephonic conversation. He operates a website called StalkScan.com that essentially lets anyone see what kind of data their Facebook profiles are leaking or compromising. The profile database is just another exploit of Facebook’s Graph Search feature that the company has downscaled over the past years.

“I can’t believe this feature is still working,” said Ceukelaire adding that nobody needs the questionable feature anymore. Graph Search was launched in 2013 and has been remade several times except for the core utility of letting users search on Facebook with the help of natural language queries. The company has been in the process of minimising the extent of the Graph Search feature, however, the new bug has raised the concerns again.

Facebook has not yet acknowledged the bug despite the reports that multiple users have confirmed, in addition to Ceukelaire’s dismay.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Facebook’s ‘sexist’ bug lets you search photos of only female friends
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition