Facebook’s new tool lets you press pause on data-sharing: How to tighten your account privacy

Facebook is including a section where the user can see the activity which is tracked by Facebook outside its service (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

Facebook users will soon be able to check and control the data that various apps and websites share with the social media platform. The company has announced it is launching a new tool, called the Off-Facebook Activity, that will allow users to essentially block the social network from getting information about them.

Now, one can opt to turn off the tracking and if not then the tracking will continue the same way it has always been. The Off-Facebook Activity feature will be made available first in countries such as Ireland, South Korea and Spain and might be launch in other countries in the “coming months.”

Erin Egan, Chief Privacy Officer, Policy, and David Baser, Director of Product Management announced in a blog post on Facebook Newsroom that the company was including a section where the user can see the activity which is tracked by Facebook outside its service through the “like” buttons and other means.

How to turn on Off-Facebook Activity feature?

– Head to Facebook settings in your profile

– Scroll down to “Your Facebook information.”

– Find the “Off-Facebook Activity” section as it launches

– See a summary of the information Facebook gathered from other apps and websites

– Disconnect the said information from the account

– Disconnect future off-Facebook activity from your account, or for particular apps and websites if you wish

If you choose to perform the aforementioned process for the off-Facebook activity feature, Facebook will delete the data that it uses to identify your habits and thereby targeting the users for ads on Facebook, Instagram or Messenger.

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has faced increased governmental scrutiny over its privacy policies. Recently, Facebook was charged with a whopping $5 billion fine from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over its mishandling of user data. The new privacy tools could definitely help the social media giant to get back in the good books, however, Facebook still relies on targeted advertising for much of its revenue.