Facebook’s new Birthday Stories sing birthday tunes with photos, videos

Facebook is one of the several ways to wish birthday your friends and family. Almost everyone who uses the social media platform knows the videos, reminders, and more when it’s a birthday. But Facebook is taking this up a notch, thanks to its popular feature called Facebook Stories. It has now launched Birthday Stories that essentially lets the users add digital birthday cards along with images and videos.

The Birthday Stories are created using the message provided within the birthday card, photos, and videos to make them “visual, memorable, interactive and fun.” To create Birthday Stories, the user needs to tap on the birthday notification. Now, they can either choose images or videos or just pick up a pre-made birthday card. To dramatise it further, the ‘Happy Birthday’ sing tune can be added. This birthday story is added to the friend’s story that will create a personalised slideshow.

Facebook launched Stories a brief time after it aped the feature from Snapchat to feature on Instagram, and later on WhatsApp and its marquee app. The company said there are 500 million daily users who make Stories and share them on their profile.

“This community has shown us just how creative and thoughtful birthday wishes can be — whether with a series of funny photos or a video reminiscing about past birthdays spent together,” wrote Jehan Damji, Product Manager at Facebook.

In the US, Facebook is partnering with bakeries to give away treats for free on May 10. There will be a Birthday Stories Bakery from Facebook organised at Flour Shop in New York where free sweets will be distributed. Facebook says anyone can participate with others at the location, irrespective of their birthday on May 10.

The feature will be rolled out globally which means Indian users will begin seeing Birthday Stories on their Facebook timelines soon enough.